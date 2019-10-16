Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior Jacob Blizzard of the Poca High School golf team.
The Poca Dots have a long-standing golf tradition that has been led by coach Doug Smith for the past 34 years. This year is no different as senior, Jacob Blizzard, has made it to the state tournament as an individual. Blizzard has improved his game dramatically during his high school years and led the Dots all year long. Jacob shot an 80 in the Sept. 30 Regional Tournament at Big Bend that proved to be enough to advance him to the State Tournament held every year at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
Jacob reflected on returning to the state championship as a senior stating, “My putting and the fast greens were my main concerns. I was really happy I had the opportunity to return to the States one more time.”
Blizzard finished his senior campaign in a tie for 12th place in AA with an 88-86, 36-hole score.
Jacob noted that his progression over the past four years is due in large part to his swing coach, Jason Settle, with whom he started working during his junior year.
“I was shooting in the 100s when I first started, and he’s been able to help me get down into the 70s and 80s consistently.”
He also noted that every day on the golf course is a challenge and that he loves that you’re always in competition with the course, as opposed to other players.
Coach Smith noted that Jacob’s uptick in skill level and production over the past few years can be attributed to him growing into his body, getting stronger and possessing a more powerful swing arc.
“As he’s gotten a little bigger, he really strikes the ball well. He’s got a lot more speed and distance now,” stated Coach Smith.
Jacob started playing the game with his grandfather as a young boy but didn’t begin to take it seriously until he reached high school. He noted that his grandpa, Michael Hannah, is his personal inspiration for golf and life.
“He’s the greatest person I know. He’s the preacher at our church, and always has a positive attitude when he’s on the course. If he plays well, he gives the glory to God. If he doesn’t, he gives glory to God for just being able to go out and play. I’ve tried to model my own attitude and mindset after that,” said Blizzard.
According to Coach Smith, Jacob has been living up to that standard, stating “He’s a very respectful young man. He always comes ready to work and provides a positive attitude.”
Blizzard carries a remarkable 4.16 GPA into his last few months of high school and plans to study law in college. He is the president of the National Honor Society, a member of Student Council, and plays baseball for the Dots. His favorite golfer to watch is Rory McIlroy.
