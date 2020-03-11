Culloden, West Virginia, and Istanbul, Turkey, are 5,436 miles apart.
When Culloden resident Jami Jarrett was awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Istanbul, Turkey, the transcontinental city certainly seemed a world away.
Though she had to cross several time zones and fly 12 hours to get there, Jarrett found a world not so very different from her own.
A world where people, like her, cherish their pets, are passionate about food and culture, take their work seriously, and talk openly about religion.
To be granted access to this whole new, yet utterly familiar, world, Jarrett had to go on another journey first. A personal one.
“In 2018, I transitioned from teaching music to being a stay-at-home mom,” Jarrett explains. “I then started to pursue a career in social media network marketing. It was something I could do while enjoying time with my young daughter.”
In 2019, Jarrett began working for Farmasi, an international company owned by the Tuna family. Farmasi produces and sells high-quality skin care, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, and baby care.
Jarrett found herself soaring through the ranks of the company in a short amount of time, quickly attaining the position of Founding Silver Director. With a team of 400 women under her, she not only marketed skincare and cosmetics herself, but she also trained other women to do so.
In November, she was elected to the Founders Club of her company and was awarded the Turkey trip to visit Farmasi’s home base.
So in mid-February, she found herself on a plane to Istanbul for a five-day experience in that other world, where she found so many things that reminded her of her own life in Culloden.
Take, for example, the cats.
“I’m an avid animal lover. I have cats, dogs, horses, and a hamster. Animals are a huge part of my life,” Jarrett states.
She continues. “I was surprised by the many cats and dogs in the city of Istanbul. They are not viewed as a nuisance, but as residents of the city. They are fed, sheltered, and vaccinated. Everyone seems to love them. I witnessed a dog sleeping in front of the doorway of a busy shop. Instead of shooing him away, locals just stepped over him and allowed him to continue his nap. There was also a cat at my feet in a fancy restaurant, and no one seemed to mind. As you might imagine, a city filled with cats equals a city devoid of rats.”
The appreciation for animals in Istanbul was not the only similarity Jarrett found to her own life. There was also a passion for food and culture there.
“The food I ate while in Turkey was delicious. The CEO of my company told me that Turks eat a lot, and this proved true. There was lots of fresh-baked artisan bread, locally-grown fruits and vegetables, meat, rice, and desserts. I fell in love with Turkish Delight (a homemade candy) and with baklava.”
The rich history and culture of Istanbul fascinated Jarrett as well.
She and her travel companions visited Topkapi Palace (palace of the Ottoman Empire), the Hagia Sophia, and the Blue Mosque. They shopped and bargained at the Grand Bazaar. They purchased Turkish Delight, baklava, nuts, and teas at the Spice Bazaar.
Jarrett also met others on her trip who are as devoted to excellence at their jobs as she.
“Farmasi’s home base is in Farmacity, the complex where all of Farmasi’s products are made. We spent one entire day visiting Farmacity. Every product that Farmasi makes is produced there in the factory using state-of-the-art machinery from Switzerland and Germany. Even the water used for our products is drawn from the ground underneath the factory. Literally, no outside elements touch Farmasi products. They are made, packaged, and shipped all from the same location.”
Jarrett spent time with the executives, giving her input and ideas for the future of the company. She was recognized by the CEO as No. 2 out of her group (based on rank and sales) and received an exquisite Turkish vase as a gift.
There was one more connection that Jarrett made between her life in Culloden and life in this other world: openness to talk about one’s religion.
“I instantly connected with a tour guide who showed us through the city on our first day. Her name was Sebnem and she was about my age. She was native to Turkey and was also a Muslim. I am a follower of Christ but am very curious about other religions. Sebnem answered my questions and listened to my beliefs with such kindness. We talked most of the day and even exchanged email so that we can keep in touch. It was a beautiful thing to be able to talk peacefully about our two very different religions,” Jarrett reflects.
That, in fact, became Jarrett’s favorite memory from her trip.
“Professing my belief in Christ in the courtyard of a Turkish mosque was the most powerful, beautiful moment for me,” she maintains.
As she traveled back home across time zones, fatigued by jet lag, but anxious to get back to her husband and daughter, Jarrett realized something.
In a sense, she had never really left home. She had carried it with her the whole time.
If you are interested in reaching out to Jami Jarrett to learn more about her experiences in Turkey or about Farmasi, visit www.farmasius.com/JamiJarrett or email BeautifulJoywithJami@gmail.com.