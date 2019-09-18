Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. & The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week's Female Gamer of the Week award to Janessa Harris of the Buffalo High School volleyball team.
Volleyball is season in full swing and one local athlete has already had a standout game. Janessa, a junior at Buffalo High School, has been a valuable asset to the Bison volleyball team, being one of their top hitters. Coach Barry Clendenin talked about how she plays a huge role on and off the court with helping other teammates improve and plan team bonding activities.
The Buffalo Bison volleyball team is just getting started with a winning record of five wins, four losses and three ties at the time of writing. They had strong showings in both the Battle at the Barn and Rumble in the Region tournaments. So far this season, Harris's serving percentage is 94%, 3.2 kills per set, 37% kill percentage and 88% passing.
According to Janessa, communication and accountability are the keys to success this year. Coach Clendenin set high expectations for the squad last year and they ended up being one game away from the sectional championship. This year they are focusing on how to be successful and that it is a real possibility for them to get to states. Janessa said, " I would really love to bring the girls together and form a strong bond so that we can play our hearts out for each other and make it to states."
Harris began playing in the third grade and started travel ball when she was in sixth grade and quickly fell in love with the sport. When asked what she loves most, she stated, "I love the versatility and the intensity of the game." She also enjoys the individual and team aspects of the sport.
Janessa attributes her personal success to the many practice hours spent working on fundamentals and improving her vertical jump.
Harris became a little teary eyed when asked who inspires her the most. She said that would be her cousin, who is battling cancer and therefore currently unable to play volleyball. Janessa said every time she steps on the court, she is playing for her.
Harris carries a 4.0 GPA and is involved in student council and is an active member in her church. After graduation, she plans to play collegiate volleyball and study nursing.
Hannah Bailey, B.S. Athletic Training, is a Revved Up Fitness Coach at Teays Physical Therapy Center.