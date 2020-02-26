The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 4. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane, although the meeting schedule is subject to change.
Public speaking is becoming a lost art in the digital age with the competition of news around the clock, and social media platforms on every subject.
But effective leaders need to talk in a way that others want to listen and that others can understand.
Jason Krantz kept eye contact. He made liberal use of hand gestures, and he spoke distinctly as he talked with Putnam Rotarians this morning.
“It’s important to be prepared,” he said. “Talk with confidence. And don’t talk too long.”
Krantz represented the South Charleston Toastmasters Club, a local chapter of Toastmasters International, which has been around since 1924.
“Our club is a group of about 20 people,” he said. “We have people from college who are beginning a new career. We have people who are retired who come because they like to talk.”
Jason works with new employees at American Electric Power. He wanted to learn how to speak more effectively.
The meetings are highly structured, about one hour in length. “When a meeting is ready to begin,” he said, “it begins. When it is ready to end, it is over.
“We meet usually twice a month. We all have lives and we have things we need to do. We don’t come here because we want to have a casual all day long meeting.
“Ours is a lunchtime club. It starts at noon and ends at one o’clock.
“Meetings should have structure and purpose. Keep attendance. Keep minutes so you can keep up if you are unable to attend.”
Krantz has worked for AEP for more than 21 years. “As my career has changed, I wanted to change with it,” he said. “Talking with twenty people is much different from talking to one person.”