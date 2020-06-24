HURRICANE — Move over, darts. Axes are where it’s at.
An axe-throwing craze has swept the country over the past few years. This old pastime is no longer for lumberjacks. Axe-throwers can be dentists, mechanics, salespeople or teachers. Or even you.
Axe-throwing lounges or bars have popped up all around the nation to support this newest trend in adult entertainment. And now Putnam County boasts its very own axe-throwing venue, Jaxe and Jill’s, located at 3501 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Owned by sisters-in-law, Tonya Zimmerman and Kim Zimmerman, Jaxe and Jill’s opened in February.
“Our group of friends is always looking for something new to do in the area, but entertainment options are limited,” Tonya Zimmerman said. “We were intrigued by axe-throwing after visiting one business in Charleston, West Virginia, and several like it in and around Charlotte, North Carolina.”
Barboursville natives, the Zimmerman sisters decided, after talking to various local people, that Teays Valley was the place to open this type of cutting-edge establishment.
“People that we talked to here wanted a fun activity for adults and a place to hang out. Tim and Thor Meeks helped us find the perfect location in Hurricane, situated on the reservoir.”
After finding the ideal location for their new small business, Tonya and Kim, along with their families, created a unique venue where the community could gather for both dining and axe-throwing.
“Kim’s husband Keith is an amazing amateur carpenter,” Tonya Zimmerman said. “He made all of the tables, standing bars, and bar tops, using wood from his own property. Much of the interior wood designs came from Keith as well, as did all the lane design, programming, and the lights in the lanes.”
The Zimmermans filled their 2,500-square-foot space with games that their patrons, 18 years old and older, would enjoy. These include axe-throwing lanes (built up-to-code for safety), which are rented out by four people for $50/hour; art boards; a shuffle board; a SJOELBAK (Dutch shuffleboard); a giant Connect 4 and a giant Jenga game. Seven big-screen TVs were mounted around the room so that customers could catch the big game.
The grand opening arrived on Feb. 12, and Jaxe and Jill’s hit the ground running.
“When we first opened in February, the community was amazing,” Zimmerman recalls. “The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening. We were fast on our way to becoming so much bigger than we had imagined. Our lanes were full every Friday and Saturday. We even found ourselves having to turn people away.”
She adds, “It was an amazing feeling to see the same faces returning week after week, and the online reviews we were getting were fantastic.”
Doug Zornes, originally from South Point, Ohio, was one of those returning customers. He is also a Zimmerman family friend.
Zornes enthuses, “Jaxe and Jill’s is a can’t-miss place, and once you visit, you are sure to become a loyal customer like me. It is just so relaxing, fun, and enjoyable every time I return. The food is also very good and there is a large selection of beverages to enjoy.”
Food and drink are undoubtedly welcome to participants who have worked up an appetite from all the axe-throwing. On the menu are appetizers, like chips and salsa and pretzels with beer cheese, as well as a variety of sandwiches and pizzas.
“Our buffalo chicken pizza is our most popular item,” Zimmerman says. “We also offer a large selection of wine and beer, with 12 taps and lots of craft beers to choose from, including some local favorites.”
Jaxe and Jill’s seemed to be on the cusp of great things in Putnam County. Poised to host private events like birthday, office, gender reveal, and wedding parties. Plans for starting an axe-throwing league. Aspirations to provide the community a source of family entertainment for years to come.
But a wrench — or more appropriately, a hatchet — was thrown into these plans by COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has been a real struggle for us,” Zimmerman admits. “We had just opened our doors and started to get some regular customers coming every week and then we had to close the business. We were literally open for one month and then closed for three months. We had to furlough our four employees.”
She continues, “Thankfully, we were blessed to have made enough profits in February and March to pay rent, utilities, and taxes for the shutdown period, and to replace all the beer, wine, and food that we lost.”
Jaxe and Jill’s re-opened on June 12, and its owners have big plans for the summer that include an axe-throwing league and a July 4 bash.
They hope their community will come back to play.
“We love the area and the people we serve,” Zimmerman asserts. “I just hope we can get back to where we were one day. I hope that people feel confident in coming back to places like ours.”
She adds, “We small businesses need our community to get behind us again.”
Doug Zornes remains one of Jaxe and Jill’s ardent supporters.
“The Zimmermans are first-class people. I am so proud of their dream of owning a small business coming to fruition. I know firsthand how hard they have worked, and I would highly recommend the community to show them their support.”
Zornes adds, with a smile, “And one day I hope that I, too, can master the art of axe-throwing, as so many local people already have, at Jaxe and Jill’s.”
If you want more information about Jaxe and Jill’s, you can check them out on Facebook and Instagram. To sign up for the axe-throwing league or to reserve a lane for an upcoming visit, go to www.jaxeandjills.com or call 681-233-3188. Jaxe and Jill’s hours are 4-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.