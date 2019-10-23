Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to junior Jay Cook of the Poca High School football team.
Poca has been one of the top-ranked teams in AA all season long. With a perfect 7-0 record, they continue to show they should not be taken lightly. A large part of the Dot’s success this season has been due to the high-level play of junior quarterback Jay Cook.
While other members of Poca’s loaded offense may garner more of the spotlight, Cook has been the proverbial straw stirring the drink. Heading into last week’s bye, Cook sat as the third-leading passer in the Cardinal Conference, amassing 951 yards with 15 TDs to only 2 interceptions. In the Oct. 11 56-21 win over conference rival Winfield, Cook finished with 195 yards through the air and a trio of touchdown passes to receiver Toby Payne. Poca has failed to reach the 40-point threshold only once all season long and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.
Assistant coach Kyle Gwinn noted that Cook is like having another coach on the field.
“He knows the playbook just as well as our coaching staff does. He studies it and takes time to learn what we are doing. We put trust in him to make reads on the field and make checks depending on what he sees out of the defense. It’s a testament to how much he loves football that he takes time to learn where everyone should be and what they all should be doing.”
Cook himself explained that focus has been the team’s key to success. “We have done a good job of staying locked in on each opponent that we face. We have not gotten ahead of ourselves and everyone has stayed accountable for what they need to do that week to prepare for the opponent at hand.”
Jay echoed the sentiments of the coaching staff, noting that the goal for the rest of the season is to stay focused on each week, don’t get too concerned with what comes after, but treat each upcoming opponent with respect and not take them lightly. “We are keeping our minds fixed each week on whoever we are facing. So this week, we have Scott and are trying to prepare for them. That’s how we want to approach the rest of the season. One game at a time.”
Cook has been playing football for 11 years of his young life, and noted how honored he is to represent Poca as its starting quarterback.
“It’s really cool considering I’ve grown up here, have played quarterback my whole life, and have been coming to Poca games my whole life. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and now that I am, it’s pretty awesome.”
That love for the game and his hometown shows up in more ways than one. Coach Gwinn also added that Cook is a lot of fun to be around and joke with, but also can flip the switch and get serious about the task at hand when it is time to do so.
Jay stated that his parents are his motivation and inspiration to do his best at whatever he is involved in. “Whether it’s football, school, baseball, whatever, they expect me to do my best and put my effort into it. That helps me to keep going, so I can make them proud.”
Jay is holding onto a 4.5 GPA this school year, which is something that would make any parent proud. He is involved with student council, has participated in math field day, and is a member of the Dots baseball team. While his post-high school plans are still in the figuring-out stage, Jay’s future looks bright! Good luck to Jay and the Dots on the remainder of their season!
