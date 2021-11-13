SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Keyshawn Robinson scored a pair of touchdowns 12 seconds apart in the fourth quarter as sixth-seeded Jefferson rallied from behind to win its first-round Class AAA playoff game against No. 11 Hurricane, 31-18.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Elijah Rivera had given Hurricane an 18-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but Robinson hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Sammy Roberts with 4:19to play and then returned an interception 5 yards for a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.
Oren Humphreys added a 35-yard field goal in the final minute for the Cougars (10-1).
Bryan Fleming ran for touchdowns of 17 and 2 yards in the first half for Jefferson.]
Hurricane’s first two touchdowns both came after Jefferson turnovers. Brogan Brown’s 2-yard run gave Hurricane a 6-0 lead. Lucas Rippetoe caught a twice-deflected pass in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown from Isael Borrero.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.