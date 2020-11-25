My readers have been putting the “think like a couponer” mindset into practice at the supermarket! When making a purchase or putting a deal together, take a moment to make sure you’re getting the best possible price. Would buying a different size of the product save more money? Is there a store coupon to stack with a manufacturer coupon for additional savings? Perhaps shopping on a different day might even save you more!
Here are some tales from the aisles of grocery stores across our country:
DEAR JILL: I spotted a strange anomaly at the supermarket the other day. A dozen of large eggs was 99 cents, but an 18-count large egg carton was “on sale” for $1.99.
I stood there wondering just how many people fall for the bright red “sale” tag and pick up the larger carton, as indeed, it is larger. But for the same price, I could buy two dozen and have 24 eggs. I wonder how many people walk right by this and grab the larger one, paying more. — Bryon T.
DEAR JILL: It’s rare that the larger item costs less than the smaller item, but I found a good deal that I wanted to share. Whenever I can get the small 7-ounce liquid hand soap pumps for around 50 cents each, I do. But I saw a 56-ounce bottle on sale for $4.99, Buy One Get One 50% Off. Usually, these bottles sell for $5.99 each.
I had two $1 coupons for the soap refills. So after my coupons, I paid $5.48 for two large bottles, just $2.74 each.
This works out to about 5 cents per ounce. Normally my “buy it” price (for liquid soap) is 7 cents an ounce or less. Maybe others do not take the time to do the math in the aisle, but the same large refills would work out to about 11 cents an ounce in the absence of a good deal like this one. — Maricela P.
DEAR JILL: Here is a tip I wanted to share with you. I notice that sometimes when I go to the grocery store, I run into someone in the meat department marking down meats. Last week I asked him if there is a certain day that they do this. He said that they always drop the prices on Tuesday mornings for meats that are close to outdating.
I have since adjusted my shopping days because the butcher often puts stickers on these meats for 30% off to 50% off. I have also utilized my freezer more to store the meats I am buying at half price. This has allowed my husband and me to enjoy some better cuts of meats and steaks that we would not normally purchase at higher prices. — Josephine K.
DEAR JILL: I had to share with you a strange deal I found recently. A store I shop had a lot of phone cases on clearance. The tag on the shelf said they were $5 each. I was going to buy one for me and one for my wife. I took two to the price-scanner in the store to make sure they would ring up at the clearance price, and one of them rang up at $1.50.
Both cases were the same color and style, but on closer look, I noticed that the UPC code of the $1.50 case was one digit different from the one that scanned at $5. I went back to the shelf and found another one with a UPC that matched the less expensive case.
Lesson learned: Always check the price scanner, and sometimes, two seemingly identical items may have different bar codes and different prices. — Scott C.
I always enjoy hearing readers’ bargain-hunting tales and examples of thinking like couponers! If you’ve also spotted a great deal or want to share your savings with me, feel free to email jill@ctwfeatures.com. Your email may appear in a future column.