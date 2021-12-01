DEAR JILL: I would like to know how many Sunday newspapers you recommend I get each week. A store near me sells them for a dollar, and sometimes I buy an extra one because if I use just one single $1 coupon, then I feel that I’ve paid for the cost of the paper.
Do you think it’s worth getting two or more papers each week? I could probably subscribe and get my second paper delivered, too, instead of buying it at the store. — Rhonda L.
One of the biggest benefits of getting multiple newspapers, specifically for the coupons, is that you’re able to stock up on more discounted items when your coupons line up to a good sale at the store. Most supermarkets operate on a 12-week pricing cycle, where the items in the store fluctuate both high and low in price. As couponers, we want to move in when the prices are at the lowest point in the cycle and stock up on those low-priced items as much as possible. Naturally, the more coupons we have for these items, the more money we’ll save when stocking up on them.
When people are new to coupon shopping, I recommend they subscribe to or purchase the same number of newspapers as there are people in the household for at least the first three months. As long as the cost of the newspapers isn’t prohibitive, this is a great way to quickly begin stocking up on items. A family of four, armed with four newspapers each week, is going to be able to bring home four sale items with a coupon for each. In the case of coupons like “$1 off two,” they’ll be even better prepared to stock up quickly, as they could potentially buy eight. For high-consumption products like cereal, granola bars or lunchbox snacks, having so many coupons available is a fantastic benefit.
Remember, too, that if your store has electronic coupons available via their app or website, these will give you even more discounts to pair with good sales. The same is true for printable coupons from websites like Coupons.com and brands’ own websites. The more coupons, the better!
Once people are up to speed on shopping during the right times of the sales cycles, they may not want or need as many newspapers each week. Once a moderate-sized home stockpile has been achieved, you may not find it necessary to purchase as many newspapers.
When we had three children living at home, I subscribed to four papers per week. It helped ensure that I always had enough coupons to stock up on the items I wanted to buy. After one of our children grew up and moved out, I found that two papers’ worth of coupons is now enough for my usual shopping habits. That said, if I see a great set of coupons some weekend and decide I’d like some more, I’ll head down to the store and pick up an extra paper or two.
I’ve previously discussed my favorite method for organizing coupons in this column, but it’s worth repeating for anyone who’s unfamiliar with it. Instead of cutting every coupon out of the newspaper inserts, I keep the entire insert intact. I write the date on the front and then file the insert in an accordion file. Then, when it’s time to clip coupons, simply use a coupon database to locate the coupons you’re interested in.
I have a free coupon database on my website, jillcataldo.com. You can search both by using brand names or by an item’s description, like “toothpaste.” The database will return a list of the insert names and dates, such as “SmartSource 10/10/21.” Then, you’ll pull out that particular insert, cut the coupon you’re interested in, and then search for your next one. This is a much faster, easier way to manage newspaper coupons, as you’ll only cut out what you intend to use.