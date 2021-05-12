DEAR JILL: When do you feel it is worth not buying the least expensive item? There are some things I feel are all relatively the same. I do not care what brand of breakfast sausages I buy, but I do care what brand of paper towels I buy. Are you concerned with always buying the cheapest, or what would compel you to pay more for the “same” or similar item? — Carin R.
While most of us probably have preferences for brands that we like over another brand, I do agree that I also consider some things to be “the same” as others. Frozen and canned vegetables, to me, are largely the same, and if I’m buying a bag of frozen green beans, I’m solely shopping on price for that. Whether I take home the store brand or a name brand, price is my deciding factor as a shopper.
That said, I am definitely willing to pay more for a product that best suits my needs. I primarily eat a low-carbohydrate diet, and as anyone on a specialized diet knows, sticking to a nutrition plan involves reading a lot of food labels to avoid unwanted ingredients.
For example, I like to make my own meatballs, but at times it’s more convenient to prepare a meal with frozen meatballs. However, many frozen meatballs contain carb-laden fillers, like soy and wheat. These meatballs are less expensive, but I’ll gladly pay a little more for the 100% beef meatballs.
The same is true for processed and packaged meats. Many ham and bacon products are cured with sugar, which, while delicious, takes what should be a zero-carbohydrate food and unnecessarily packs it with additional carbohydrates. At times I do end up spending more for non-sugar-cured meats, but again — I knew when I began this diet that I might need to balance buying foods that fit my needs ahead of buying the lowest-priced items.
Some of my readers have shared savings tips that are relevant here as well:
DEAR JILL: A tip I have learned for buying things that seem more expensive, but actually are not: Stop buying things that unnecessarily have water added to them.
I exclusively buy powdered laundry detergent. A 95-ounce box of name-brand powdered laundry detergent for 68 loads is $12.49. Now, a 92-ounce bottle of the same brand detergent in liquid form contains 59 loads and is $11.99.
I am getting nine more loads of laundry, and I feel I am helping the environment, too, by opting to purchase a form that does not require shipping heavy water weight in the bottle.
I also buy frozen orange and grape juice concentrates. It is a little more work to mix them, but they are smaller and easier to store, and again, I am not paying for the water. — Althea H.
DEAR JILL: I discovered a way to save money on spices. I used to buy them at the dollar store, which is still a good place if you need them as they usually cost much less than the supermarket’s spice prices. I went to a Mexican grocery store with my neighbor the other day and was amazed at the large spice jars they had for $4.99.
I had a 1-ounce jar of cumin that I paid $1 for, but I bought a 16-ounce shaker of cumin for $4.99 at the mercado. By the same math, it would have cost me $16 to buy that much at the dollar store. — Elizabeth C.
I always enjoy hearing tips from my readers, as I’ve always felt we’re in this savings game together! When I was first starting out at couponing and saving money, I always found it helpful to glean tips from other people who had been at the game longer. Don’t assume that others might already have thought of your money-saving tip — feel free to send them my way, and I may use them in a future column.