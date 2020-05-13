Dear Jill: Why aren’t stores having many sales anymore? I understand that with the coronavirus, it is harder for stores to keep products in stock, but my grocery store has gone from having an eight-page ad to a single two-sided sheet each week. — Laura B.
Dear Jill: The supermarket I shop each week has raised their prices a lot since the COVID-19 virus infection came. I think it is very sad that they are trying to take advantage of this situation to make more money. — Estrella P.
Dear Jill: The coupon inserts in the newspaper have been really light. There are few coupons for food and far too many for air fresheners. — Renee H.
Shopping during the coronavirus outbreak has definitely been a challenging situation, not only for consumers but for manufacturers and retailers alike. To reduce the number of trips they’re making to the store, or the numbers of grocery delivery or curbside pickups made, people are buying in larger quantities than they previously did. Shoppers who might have bought one week’s worth of groceries are now trying to purchase multiple weeks’ worth at a time.
I’ve read that the number of shoppers who formerly ate most or all of their meals outside of home could be as high as 30%. If that’s correct, we have another large group of consumers potentially purchasing groceries who never have before, which is also stressing the supermarket supply.
All of that boils down to unpredictable demand. It’s tough to plan sales when most stores can’t keep toilet paper and sanitizing products on the shelves. At the time of this writing, one major supermarket chain has completely stopped offering a weekly circular, because it frustrates shoppers who make trips to the store and find that the advertised items are in short supply if they’re in stock at all.
Concerning the higher prices currently in stores, here’s something you may not realize: The lower sale prices you’ve enjoyed in the past are not necessarily put in place by your favorite store. Temporary Price Reductions, or TPRs, are industry promotions that are funded by products’ manufacturers and not the stores themselves. Whether you realize it or not, TPRs are also responsible for many of the low sale prices we all enjoy seeing advertised. With the grocery supply chain under such high strain at the moment, manufacturers have pulled back on TPR promotions because they, too, don’t want shoppers to be frustrated by empty shelves, or consumers to further put themselves at risk by physically going to the store in the first place looking for advertised sales.
The absence of temporary price reduction promotions does not equal price gouging. What you likely see in the store are full-priced items without manufacturer-funded sales. The blame should not be placed on your local stores, but it also shouldn’t be blamed on the manufacturer. Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken with multiple brand representatives about their products — everything from packaged foods to paper items — and I’ve been told that everyone is working diligently to get more products manufactured and into stores as quickly as possible.
With the entire system under such stress, it becomes easier to understand why these same manufacturers have also pulled back on their coupon promotions. From their perspectives, why fund coupon campaigns for products that may or may not be able to be found in-store? Additionally, many shoppers are taking advantage of grocery delivery and curbside grocery pickup, and few stores allow coupons to be used on these kinds of purchases. As much as I love coupons, I, too, have been opting for grocery pickup lately, which means that I can’t use coupons on my orders.
We’re living in an unprecedented situation right now. I would urge patience and understanding for everyone involved here — the workers in the supply chain creating and shipping groceries to the stores, the staff stocking shelves, packing orders and working the checkout lanes, and also among we consumers for whom this has become the current “new normal.”