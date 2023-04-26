When David Bailey began coaching girls track and field at Winfield High School, Jimmy Carter was president of the United States. That’s 45 years for Bailey handling the reigns of a program that has 12 state championship programs in the school’s trophy case, the most recent coming just last season.
I got to speak with the veteran coach recently before a high school meet at Winfield High School, sitting next to the sign, proclaiming the facility “David Bailey Track.”
That’s a lot of practices and meets over those 45 seasons, and one thing that Coach Bailey made clear to me at the beginning of our chat, there are no regrets for the hours he has put in working with the student athletes.
“I continue to coach because I really love it. I love working with the kids, it’s just a passion of mine,” Bailey said. “It’s nice to win championships, but seeing the kids grow stands out more. Watching your kids succeed is one great thing about track. When you see those kids get better and see progress, then they start growing with the sport, it’s fun watching kids figure out that they can learn while competing.”
Oh, by the way, along with those dozen state track championships, Coach Bailey’s girls’ cross country teams have captured three state crowns.
When coaching young student athletes, many times the child’s parents will get involved, a situation that Coach Bailey avoids.
“I like parents to be involved to an extent, they can help the team in many ways, but I never talk to a parent when I’m coaching,” he said.
When you have been coaching as long as Bailey has, you make lots of friends along the way. One of those is Crystal Legros, Nitro High School’s Track and Field and Cross Country Coach, who has nothing but respect for the longtime coach.
“I have competed against Coach Bailey when I was in high school, ran with some of his runners in college and now compete against him with our teams. He has always run a class program — just like Nitro’s, more than a team, it’s a family at Winfield and I think that is what makes him such a good coach, he cares about the kids first. I just enjoy talking to him and hearing the latest about his team and he always wants to know how our team is doing. That’s just the way he is, more about you and less about him.”
I posed the “how long are to going to keep doing this” question to Coach Bailey and wasn’t surprised by his response.
“I don’t know, I really don’t know. Because every time you say you are going to get out, that special kid steps up and locks onto you and you decide to stick around to see them succeed. I just hope I am smart enough to know, that if I am not doing the job, I need to move on. When I am done, and I feel I’ll know when, I’ll totally walk away.”
Coaching the Winfield boys alongside Bailey since the late 1990s has been Shawn Anderson. In fact, when Bailey retired as a physical education teacher at Winfield a few years back, Anderson replaced him. Anderson shared the following with me recently, “I learn from Coach Bailey at every practice. He has been my mentor and I have learned from the best.”
Like any coach, Bailey enjoys watching his student athletes reach their goals and set personal records, but that still doesn’t match watching his kids mature.
“There’s nothing better than making a young boy or girl a better person, making them a productive citizen — that’s what it is all about.”
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
