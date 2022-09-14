It was only a short two years ago when officials with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission was making decisions basically on a daily basis to determine whether a high school or middle school athletic event was going to take place. Fast forward to September 2022, and things are back to normal — at least normal to a point of not having to pivot in a split second and make changes.
School officials across the state are finally breathing a lot easier, as games featuring student-athletes participating in fall sports including football, cross-country, golf, volleyball and soccer are taking place without any hitches.
One guy who has enjoyed watching the young competitors being able to complete without looking over their shoulder is WVSSAC Assistant Director Greg Reed, who says, “After what we have gone through, I really don’t know what normal is anymore, but we feel as normal as we have the last couple of seasons. I think our schools are excited, our kids are excited to be competing. It’s been fun so far getting all of our games in at this point.”
For the student athletes who are practicing and competing throughout the state, not only is it important to be able to have games, but also to have fun.
Reed, a former coach at Nicholas High School and assistant principal and athletic director at Martinsburg High School, says that aspect can’t be ignored.
“We took things for granted until COVID hit us in 2020, but now I think we have that appreciation of getting back to competing, representing our schools and communities and basically having fun getting back into our school events. There is nothing better than that for everyone involved.”
Circling back to when COVID was the main planning element for athletic events across the state and even though, again things are back to normal, Reed knows they need to always be ready to pivot.
“In 2020 when everything first hit, we would have to have 50 to 60 different plans, backup plans on top of back up plans; now, it’s mentioned in conversation, but not to any great extent. We feel like we are on schedule. Unless we get feed back from our medical professionals, we are going to move full-speed ahead.”
During this whole two-and-a-half-year ordeal, the folks at the WVSSAC have been in close contact with every middle and high school principal, and Reed says that has been a key in getting the correct word out to student-athletes and their parents or guardians.
“It was a busy time. Even though we had no activity or limited activity, we were busier than we have ever been at this office. Just trying to keep everyone informed and on the same page was a tremendous challenge. You have 55 counties operating with 55 different health departments, so we had to lean on the principals to stay up on everything as much as possible and relate it back to us, as soon as possible. Sometimes we sit back and wonder how we did it all, but it was a team effort.”
While the COVID years will be on everyone’s minds for years to come probably, Reed was clear to me his years in athletics helped getting through it all.
“One thing that athletics teaches you is to persevere and get through adversity and learn how to deal with things. It was a great lesson for everyone associated with sports during this time, learning how to make adjustments on the fly and move on.”
So, the next time you are out there cheering on your favorite student-athlete, just remember what they have had to deal with and know that normal can be good, but dealing with the abnormal can also make you stronger in the end.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
