It was only a short two years ago when officials with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission was making decisions basically on a daily basis to determine whether a high school or middle school athletic event was going to take place. Fast forward to September 2022, and things are back to normal — at least normal to a point of not having to pivot in a split second and make changes.

School officials across the state are finally breathing a lot easier, as games featuring student-athletes participating in fall sports including football, cross-country, golf, volleyball and soccer are taking place without any hitches.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

