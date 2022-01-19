On April 8, 2013, I had the pleasure of editing my son Christian’s first “Christian’s Sports Beat” column. Needless to say, I was one proud dad reading a 9-year-old’s thoughts about the beginning of the season for the West Virginia Power.
Let’s fast forward to January 2022. Christian, after writing 256 columns, has turned the bi-weekly responsibility over to yours truly.
Isn’t this supposed to happen the other way around, meaning father to son, not son to father? Well, the pressure is now on me to provide everyone information in this space that you may not come across on page 1 of the regular sports section.
During Christian’s almost nine years of writing the column, I can’t remember when I wasn’t with him when he was interviewing someone in person or on the phone.
Some of the biggest moments for Christian and me, when it came to conducting interviews, were associated with our favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles.
In September 2014, Christian sat down with Rick Dempsey, the Most Valuable Player in the 1983 World Series as a member of the Orioles, in Dempsey’s restaurant at the Orioles ballpark. To this day, I don’t know who was more excited, Christian or I, to be in Dempsey’s company. The former ballplayer-turned-announcer treated Christian like a pro. It was really the first time that Christian really felt like he belonged.
Then almost five years later in the same ballpark, Christian and I got Major League Baseball media passes to interview Dan Straily, in the Orioles dugout during an afternoon practice session. Straily, a former pitcher for the Marshall Thundering Herd, also treated Christian like he was talking to a long-time beat writer.
It’s now fun to watch MLB games and see players that he interviewed while they were players for the West Virginia Power. Those players include Josh Bell, Taylor Glasnow, Cole Tucker, Austin Meadows and many others.
I also must mention the time he spoke with Olympic Gold Medalist and West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton. Despite only being a ninth-grader at the time, he was much taller than the former gymnast.
It was fun to watch the young boy grow into a young man. It was also a lot of fun to hear him tell his mother stories about each interview he conducted. The excitement level was always there as he explained how each experience went.
In his last column, two weeks ago, he signed off by thanking those team officials he had to deal with who treated him like a seasoned reporter. I was never surprised when an official would pull me to the side after an interview and marvel at Christian’s interview skills. That occurred quite often.
It was also fun when I watched him be involved in a multi-reporter interview and have the veteran reporters respect Christian’s presence and ability and include him in the interview cycle.
The saying goes, all good things must come to an end. I really don’t see this as an end, but as a beginning. Christian is now moving on to be a student at Ohio University, studying to become a meteorologist, and I am going to get to write about sports, one of the true pleasures in my life.
This won’t be something new to me, as I have been connected to the media profession in one form or another since 1975.
The tough part is going to be coming up with the type of unique stories that Christian did, but I will give it my best shot. Those size 10s of his are going to be tough to fill, that’s for sure.