Jeremy Taylor

When Charleston’s only professional team — the West Virginia Power minor league baseball team — was part of the South Atlantic League in 2019, Jeremy Taylor was the team’s general manager. Then COVID-19 struck, and the plug was pulled on the 2020 minor league season. Then Major League Baseball contracted 40 Minor League Baseball teams, including the Power, and the franchise became a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB).

Taylor’s responsibilities of running the day-to-day operations of the team for the 2021 season were turned over to Chuck Domino, a longtime minor league baseball consultant. But Taylor remained part of the front office team, and recently, with Domino returning to his consulting business, Taylor was named general manager as preparations begin for the 2023 season.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

