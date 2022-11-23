When Charleston’s only professional team — the West Virginia Power minor league baseball team — was part of the South Atlantic League in 2019, Jeremy Taylor was the team’s general manager. Then COVID-19 struck, and the plug was pulled on the 2020 minor league season. Then Major League Baseball contracted 40 Minor League Baseball teams, including the Power, and the franchise became a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB).
Taylor’s responsibilities of running the day-to-day operations of the team for the 2021 season were turned over to Chuck Domino, a longtime minor league baseball consultant. But Taylor remained part of the front office team, and recently, with Domino returning to his consulting business, Taylor was named general manager as preparations begin for the 2023 season.
“My day to day really doesn’t change that much, since I continued to work in the front office, but my stadium responsibilities will be reduced,” says Taylor. “But on the other side of the coin, I am responsible for the day-to-day financial operations, such as making sure the club stays under the salary cap, player housing, group insurance, all of the fun stuff.”
As a member of the ALPB, the Dirty Birds serve as a player gateway to the major leagues, which means finding players to form a competitive squad. This can be a challenge for any team without being an affiliate of a major league team, but Taylor likes the challenge.
“There’s something to be said about sitting down and planning out a season and working with the on-field manager to get the right group of guys to make up the team.”
Taylor has been with the franchise for many years, starting as an intern in 2004 at Watt Powell Park. He is a 1999 graduate of George Washington High School and a 2009 graduate of West Virginia Tech.
During his early years with the team, Taylor was involved in a number of the team’s operations, from selling merchandise to group sales to setting up the broadcast, an experience that he now knows paid off.
“I am thankful that happened, which is a typical thing, but it gave me a chance to see how everything operated with a team and I think that has made me a better employee of the club. Understanding a little bit about everything goes a long way in operating a minor league baseball club.”
Last week, the Dirty Birds and GoMart, Inc. agreed to a 10-year deal that will change the name of the Dirty Birds’ home venue to GoMart Ballpark. The name change from Power Park will go into effect for the 2023 season. The stadium, named Appalachian Power Park since its inception in 2005, was home to the West Virginia Power from 2005 to 2020 and the Dirty Birds for the past two seasons.
Taylor indicated in our chat that the name change happened quicker than he expected.
“We knew going into last year that it was going to be the last year of the Appalachian Power agreement. We have been shopping the naming rights since September, but it was only recently that GoMart came into the picture and before we knew it, we had a deal done. It’s great to have a local company to tie into (GoMart’s headquarters are in Gassaway, West Virginia) that offers us so much potential in the in-store market, where we can cross brand and get awesome visibility across the state.”
GoMart has 123 stores throughout West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio.
So, with a familiar face returning to the helm of club, the Dirty Birds will start the 2023 campaign at Staten Island on Friday, April 28, with the home opener scheduled for May 9 in a matchup against the Lancaster Barnstormers, 2022 Atlantic League Champions.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
