During the last week of February, the Charleston Dirty Birds made a roster move that pretty much went under the radar. However, for a former local high school and college standout, it was very good news.
On Feb. 23, the Dirty Birds announced the addition of Poca High School graduate, right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich. Henrich also pitched for the University of Charleston. The 24 year-old hurler spent the last two seasons in the American Association, Frontier League and Pioneer League.
Henrich says he is looking forward to the homecoming.
“I have now played in Canada and Utah, and while traveling across country was a lot of fun, it’s hard to get comfortable when you are out of your time zone and you are not used to it. I think it is going to be beneficial to play where I have pitched before and have family nearby to cheer me on.”
Henrich spent the end of the 2022 season with the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League.
The young hurler pitched for the University of Charleston from 2017-2021. During his time at UC, he finished with a 31-8 record with a 3.94 ERA.
When it was time for Henrich to make the next step to professional baseball with the 2020 draft class, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, slowing down his upward progress.
“Because of COVID, my draft class probably didn’t get as many looks. I was projected to go in the top five rounds and things just didn’t work out, so having a chance to pitch for the Dirty Birds will allow to keep my dream going.”
“We are looking forward to seeing what Austin will be able to accomplish in the Atlantic League this season,” said Dirty Birds Manager Billy Horn. “It is always great to see a local product given the opportunity to succeed at the highest level of independent baseball.”
Getting the scouts from the major leagues to take a look at any ballplayer is a challenge, and Henrich is staying true to his dream.
“I know I can pitch and I love the opportunity to continue to pitch. I feel a lot of guys from our area probably don’t get the looks like they should, so I have always played with a little chip on my shoulder to prove that I can and that I belong.”
Henrich is a 2016 graduate of Poca High School.
The local pitching product was contacted over the winter by Dirty Birds officials about coming on board with the Atlantic League team — and his decision to come aboard didn’t take long.
“This is not only a great opportunity for me, but for all of the players that were affected by the COVID season and maybe didn’t perform as well as usual during that crazy season. For the ones that got released, teams like the Dirty Birds just help in providing all of us an opportunity to show that we were overlooked.”
These days to stay in playing shape, Henrich works out at the University of Charleston, not only throwing on his own, but also tossing to the current UC squad to get the feel of facing some live hitters.
Meanwhile, Henrich stays involved in the community that he grew up in, coaching a U13 travel youth baseball team, the West Virginia Knuckleheads.
Now about that next possible step for Henrich:
“I think my chances are pretty good. I’m not a guy that will light up the scoreboard throwing a 100 (mph), but I get guys out and that’s what it’s all about.”
The Dirty Birds start the 2023 season on the road in Staten Island on April 28 before returning to Charleston for their home opener on May 9 at GoMart Ballpark.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
