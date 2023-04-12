The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Austin Henrich, former University of Charleston pitcher and Poca High School graduate, is now playing for the Charleston Dirty Birds.

 Submitted photo

During the last week of February, the Charleston Dirty Birds made a roster move that pretty much went under the radar. However, for a former local high school and college standout, it was very good news.

On Feb. 23, the Dirty Birds announced the addition of Poca High School graduate, right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich. Henrich also pitched for the University of Charleston. The 24 year-old hurler spent the last two seasons in the American Association, Frontier League and Pioneer League.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

