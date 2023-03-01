The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

So, how do you back up being named the 2022 West Virginia Prep State Softball Pitcher of the year? Well, you just go out and throw a no-hitter in your second collegiate start.

That’s exactly what Lena Elkins, a former Nitro High School standout, did as a freshman pitcher for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers against St. Johns on Feb. 17, winning by the slimmest of margins 1-0. The outstanding effort by Elkins earned her Conference USA Pitcher of the Week. It was Charlotte’s 16th no-hitter in program history.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

