Lena Elkins, a former Nitro High School standout, pitched a no-hitter in her second collegiate start as a freshman pitcher for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers against St. Johns on Feb. 17.
Lena Elkins, a former Nitro High School standout, pitched a no-hitter in her second collegiate start as a freshman pitcher for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers against St. Johns on Feb. 17.
So, how do you back up being named the 2022 West Virginia Prep State Softball Pitcher of the year? Well, you just go out and throw a no-hitter in your second collegiate start.
That’s exactly what Lena Elkins, a former Nitro High School standout, did as a freshman pitcher for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers against St. Johns on Feb. 17, winning by the slimmest of margins 1-0. The outstanding effort by Elkins earned her Conference USA Pitcher of the Week. It was Charlotte’s 16th no-hitter in program history.
Usually freshman players have to wait their turn before their number gets called to play a prominent role for their team, and Elkins thought that was going to be the case for her.
“Coach told me I would be throwing, but honestly, me coming in as a freshman, I was just trying to learn and take everything in my first year, but I was really happy when they had faith in me and gave me the ball,” she said.
Elkin’s no-hitter came in her second start, with her initial college outing in the circle coming a week earlier against Campbell. In her first start, the 19-year-old from Nitro gave up one unearned run over 5 innings, being pulled in the sixth after surrendering a couple of hits.
Going from high school to Division 1 college competition can be a challenge for some, but for Elkins, who was a three-time, first-team All-State member while at Nitro, the experience so far has been positive.
“It’s been really great. The girls on the team have really accepted me, the atmosphere on campus has been fun, and I am getting to learn and play for some awesome coaches.”
While a sophomore at Nitro, Elkins help lead the school’s softball team to its first-ever state championship appearance.
Again, it can be a bit overwhelming for a student-athlete to go from being one of the best in the state to facing some of the best softball players in the country. Elkins quickly realized that caliber of play was the biggest difference between then and now, “There isn’t just one or two players that are good on a team, now everyone is good, or they wouldn’t be here. I know now when I am facing a hitter, I know it’s going to be a challenge. Also, everyone is good on our team, so you have to always work hard for a position on the team, to start and play. It’s definitely a big difference, but so far, so good.”
Elkins was recently honored by her alma mater, being named to Nitro High School’s Wall of Honor for her four outstanding years as a Wildcat softball player.
Now back to that no-hitter that Elkins tossed: There is a dugout superstition that when a no-no is being tossed, for the most part the hurler is ignored by their fellow teammates. While the no-hitter wasn’t mentioned, Elkins says that a couple of her teammates helped keep her focused on the task at hand.
“They just said to me that I was doing a good job keeping the hitters off balance and that I just needed to stay focused. Then, I looked at the scoreboard and realized what was going on and just took it one pitch at a time ‘til the last out. Then it happened a no-hitter. Pretty cool.”
Elkins’ pitching line for the game was seven innings, eight strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter. After her two games, Elkins led the conference in opposing batting average (.105) and hits allowed (four). The win was also Elkins’ first in the young season.
To top off the no-hitter, in the stands at Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Georgia, were Elkins’ parents Laurie and Jeff. Not a bad way to start off a college softball career.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.