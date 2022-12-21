The 2022/23 ski season is underway in the mountains of West Virginia, with the first skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes at Snowshoe Mountain and Timberline Mountain over the Thanksgiving holiday late last month. Winterplace Ski Resort and Canaan Valley Resort opened last weekend for the season.
That means activity at the area’s only locally owned ski shop, Ski Loft in Barboursville, has picked up with skiers and snowboarders needing to get their equipment tuned up or purchase some new equipment to play on the snow with this season.
When COVID hit in 2020, the ski industry was one sector of the economy that actually picked up, as skiing was something people could do and not worry about many restrictions. It was the perfect way to just get outside and have some fun.
What that meant was a brisk business for shops like Ski Loft according to Tony Newman, who runs the shop with his dad.
However, this season has been a bit different, and Newman feels a number of factors are coming into play.
“COVID boosted everything in our industry, because it was the only thing you could do, you could go ski and folks knew we had what they needed to hit the slopes. So, we had a big uptick, but I think it is calming down a bit. Basically, we are back to normal around where we were before COVID,” he said.
Tony’s dad, Ron, started Ski Loft, which is located on US 60 in Barboursville. in 1978 and is one of only a handful of stores that only serves the skiing and snowboarding community still in operation in the southeast region.
While the racks are full of ski jackets and pants, and skis and snowboards are stacked up against the walls, this wasn’t the case during COVID, because everything was going out the door, due to the demand to get outside.
That has caused a bit of a dilemma for ski shop operators like Tony and his dad because, while you don’t want to preorder too much inventory, you still need get enough so that you don’t miss out on a reorder and the item is no longer available.
“Now we are ordering everything that we usually reorder, we preordered upfront. Now it looks like the economy is down and not as many items are going out the door. We still don’t know if it was a good gamble or not; only time will tell for this season. We have learned through the years, it’s just the price of doing business in the ski industry.”
I was curious and asked Tony what is the most frequent question he gets from customers.
Without hesitation he said, “What’s the weather going to be at such and such resort? Throughout the years, my dad and I have become basically weatherman, trying to give everyone the facts on what they will find at the West Virginia ski resorts. What has really helped in recent years are the webcams all the resorts have on the slopes now. When someone asks what the weather is like or what are the slope conditions, we will bring them around the counter and show them exactly what’s going on at any of the resorts. Those cameras have really helped everyone to know what exactly is taking place at any given time.”
One of the best parts of running a local ski shop is getting to know customers on a first-name basis and seeing them just have fun.
“My dad is now providing clothes and equipment to grandchildren of folks that came in the store when they were just kids. We are basically only open October through March, but folks know us and depend on us and that is what it is all about at the end of the day.”
It may be a dying breed — the local ski shop, that is — but when you need to know, Ski Loft will do their best to get you the answer in winter fun.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.