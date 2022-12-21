The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Don, left, and Tony Newman, owners of Ski Loft in Barboursville, work with a customer.

 Joe Stevens | For The Putnam Herald

The 2022/23 ski season is underway in the mountains of West Virginia, with the first skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes at Snowshoe Mountain and Timberline Mountain over the Thanksgiving holiday late last month. Winterplace Ski Resort and Canaan Valley Resort opened last weekend for the season.

That means activity at the area’s only locally owned ski shop, Ski Loft in Barboursville, has picked up with skiers and snowboarders needing to get their equipment tuned up or purchase some new equipment to play on the snow with this season.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

