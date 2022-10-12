The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It looks like the bullseye on the back on the jerseys of the University of Charleston male cross-country runners has gotten bigger since the beginning of the season. After being ranked in the top-20 nationally for Division II competition, the Golden Eagles have moved even farther up the rankings, reaching 10th in the country.

Not only has the squad’s national ranking climbed since the start of the season, but also the level of the competition the team is now facing at meets has reached another level.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

