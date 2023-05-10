The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Billy Horn Pic.jpg

Billy Horn is the Charleston Dirty Birds manager.

 Chuck Roberts | Submitted

Baseball fans watching the Charleston Dirty Birds this season at GoMart Ballpark will again be witness to some experimental rules changes that Major League Baseball is implementing in the Atlantic League (of which the Dirty Birds are a member).

This season, the Atlantic League will allow for a designated pinch-runner and pitchers will be allowed to step off the rubber only once, as opposed to two times in the MLB and the minor leagues. In addition to the new rules, the league is continuing the double-hook DH, which ties teams having a DH to how long a starting pitcher lasts in a game.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you