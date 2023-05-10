Baseball fans watching the Charleston Dirty Birds this season at GoMart Ballpark will again be witness to some experimental rules changes that Major League Baseball is implementing in the Atlantic League (of which the Dirty Birds are a member).
This season, the Atlantic League will allow for a designated pinch-runner and pitchers will be allowed to step off the rubber only once, as opposed to two times in the MLB and the minor leagues. In addition to the new rules, the league is continuing the double-hook DH, which ties teams having a DH to how long a starting pitcher lasts in a game.
Being the first to try out new rules doesn’t bother second-year Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn.
“It does give the league some exposure being the ones that pioneer some of these rules. We have tested out a bunch of rules over the last couple of years, some that passed the test and some that didn’t stand a chance of continuing.”
One rule that started in the Atlantic League was the pitch clock, and it is now being used in the major leagues. Also, making a three-batter minimum for pitchers and increasing the size of the bases from 15 to 18 inches square. Then there was moving the mound back a foot, which went absolutely nowhere.
MLB first reached agreement with the Atlantic League to use the league as a laboratory for experimental rules changes in 2019, when the league was independent. MLB designated the Atlantic League a “partner league” in 2020.
With any changes come adjustment challenges, and Horn says his players are no different.
“It’s a little bit of an adjustment for the players at first, but they make adjustments on the fly so I don’t think it will be any issues for us.”
Now for this year’s experimental rules, starting off with the designated pinch-runner, Horn believes the chances of it being used for his club are slim.
“I don’t think, since we have a 26-man roster, I don’t see the designated pinch runner used a lot. Remember under the rule, the designated runner can’t go into the game other than for running purposes, so you are basically down a player and I don’t want to be looking down my bench in a clutch time, knowing I am actually short a player.”
Then there is the rule that is being labeled “pitcher disengagement.” This is where pitchers may step off the rubber for a pickoff throw or other disengagement only one time per at-bat. If pitchers attempt a second pickoff or have another disengagement within an at-bat and no out is recorded, a balk will be called.
This rule change has Horn a bit concerned.
“Right now in the big leagues, it is two per at-bat, I think are going to be times after a pitcher has stepped off one time and because of something else happening, has to step off and can’t and what he delivers to the plate, might not be what the catcher is expecting and, well, that could cause a problem for the catcher and umpire, actually.”
As for the double-hook DH, where teams can use the designated hitter throughout the game provided their starting pitcher completes at least five innings, Horn says they are ready.
“Our guys are going five innings, we are not taking our guys out, we are trying to condition our guys to pitch longer, and we will go from there.”
So besides taking your scorecard to the ballpark, maybe a rule book wouldn’t hurt. Either way, you are now up to speed on the 2023 rule changes in the Atlantic League.
Oh, by the way, the 2023 edition of the Charleston Dirty Birds began the season on April 28, with a 5-3 win on the road over the Staten Island Ferry Hawks.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
