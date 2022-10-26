The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

63513e74745c8.image.jpg

Nitro Fire Department Capt. Zach Bonnett, at far right, wearing a helmet, works in the pits at the Talladega Superspeedway.

 Submitted photo

The saying goes “When opportunity knocks, make sure to answer the door,” and, for a Nitro firefighter, an opportunity that he couldn’t resist recently came his way.

Zach Bonnett, a captain in the Nitro Fire Department and a diehard NASCAR fan, has served as a fireman in the pits at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, the largest and most competitive racetrack on the circuit, for the spring and fall races.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.