So let’s go back a few years to 2005; while an employee at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, I helped conduct a media day for that season’s West Virginia Open state golf championship. I received a list of participating golfers from Ken Tackett of the West Virginia Golf Association that included a Capitol High School golfer by the name of Christian Brand.
I admit, I questioned Tackett about inviting a high school player to play with members of the media a few weeks before one of the state’s largest tournaments that was going to be held that year at the Raven Golf Course at Snowshoe Mountain. I remember Tackett telling me Brand was a great kid and we will be just fine.
Fast forward to 2022, and Tackett’s vision way back then ended up spot on as Brand captured his third West Virginia Open a couple of weeks ago at Stonewall Resort.
The 34-year-old State Farm Insurance agent from Scott Depot held off 12-time state open champion David Bradshaw in a three-day, back-and-forth shootout.
“This one is definitely more special than the first two, just because I haven’t been playing that much at all and this is the one week that it looks like I get to play this year in a substantial golf tournament. I put some time into playing well this week and it paid off.”
There was a time when Brand was playing golf just about 24/7, trying his darndest to play with the big boys on the PGA Tour, coming up one shot short during the tour’s Qualifying School. Then along came marriage, his first child and well, as most of us know, the real world.
Still, on any given day you might find Brand with his golfing buddies playing nine holes at his home course, Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, just to keep things in perspective.
“I’ve got my buddies here at Sleepy Hollow and we play just about every weekend and believe me there are plenty of good players here and that keeps pushing me. I am fortunate to have a lot of great players to compete against, which really got me ready for the State Open. The week before that week, I have to admit I picked it up a bit, getting a range session in every evening and again, it all just came together.”
So, playing well in his big tournament this year was very important to Brand and that’s why he requested to play with Bradshaw from day one.
“I have great admiration and respect for David’s (Bradshaw) game, and I asked to play with him the first two days, just because he is the benchmark for the West Virginia Open. He has won it 12 times and that says it all. I know I have to play well to beat him,; I think he feels the same way. Since we share a golf cart for 15 hours, we got to talk a lot over the three days. We talked about various subjects, picking each other’s brains about golf and still want to beat the heck out of each other.”
If you travel on Teays Valley Road these days, you can see Brand’s name highlighting his insurance office. So, I wanted to know what was more important these days, his name there or etched for the third time on the West Virginia Open trophy, “I would say I am most proud of the fact that I made a decision, the correct decision to impact my family the correct way, I stuck to it, and it is paying off on both ends.”
Well Kenny, all I have to say, almost 20 years later, you were right, we will be just fine.