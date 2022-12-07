The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Coach Bias III.jpg

Nick Bias, head coach, University of Charleston Cross Country.

 Submitted photo

Every competitive team sets goals when they start practice before the beginning of a season, and most of the time the goals are used as a motivation for a team to strive to be the best. For this year’s University of Charleston Golden Eagles men’s and women’s Cross Country team, those goals called for a road trip in December to Seattle, Washington.

You see, the west coast city played host to the 2022 Division II Cross Country Championships on Friday, Dec. 2, and lining up with the best in the country were the Golden Eagles’ men’s and women’s squads.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.