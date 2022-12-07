Every competitive team sets goals when they start practice before the beginning of a season, and most of the time the goals are used as a motivation for a team to strive to be the best. For this year’s University of Charleston Golden Eagles men’s and women’s Cross Country team, those goals called for a road trip in December to Seattle, Washington.
You see, the west coast city played host to the 2022 Division II Cross Country Championships on Friday, Dec. 2, and lining up with the best in the country were the Golden Eagles’ men’s and women’s squads.
By virtue of winning their regional championships recently in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, the men for the fourth straight time and the women, their first, the University of Charleston runners qualified to line up against the country’s best DII runners.
Pushing the runners all season long to attain their achievable goals was UC Head Cross Country Coach Nick Bias, “To see those kids have a goal in mind and set some goals early on and to see it come full circle is pretty special. Everyone knew what the goal was from day one when we had our first informational meeting In August.”
Bias raked in a few honors himself, capturing Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s in the Mountain East Conference and duplicating the feat in the NCAA Atlantic Region.
At the end of the day, every coach knows they can only do so much and then it’s up to their athletes to use their guidance to compete when the gun sounds and for Bias this is the easy part of his job, “All of the runners are so driven, I never had to give them rah, rah speeches to get them motivated. We talk about race strategy, but when they step to the line and the gun goes off, they know what they have to do and got it done this season. All the runners understand the culture here at UC and know it’s all about being a national caliber cross country team in Division II.”
The Golden Eagles’ men’s cross country team finished up ranked 11th in the country (getting as high as 7th) and the women’s team finished up ranked 17th. Both high marks for the two squads were the highest rankings in the school’s cross country history.
One thing for sure is that the team culture at UC for the runners is one that everyone pulls for their teammate. That according to Bias has a lot to do with the team’s continued success, “I think both teams being so successful really helps each runner to key off of one another. As soon as one team is done with their race, no matter who is running first, the other team is out there doing their cool down, cheering their fellow teams on and that is special to see that togetherness. This is not something I have to pushed, they do it on their own and I think that is one of things that separates from the rest of the teams.”
So, another season is in the books for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles Cross Country men’s and women’s cross country teams. A season that saw the young runners achieve many of their goals and put the spotlight of national competition square on the capital city campus.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
