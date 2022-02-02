As the temperature drops in the winter months, so does the number of runners you see outside braving the brisk conditions. There are a few diehards out there, but for the most part, it’s all about the treadmill, unless you dress properly for the elements.
Every runner, fast or slow, knows it’s easy to get motivated to put in the miles when the temperatures are in the 50-to-60-degree range. But when the temperatures are in the 20s or 30s, some of that motivation ends up on the couch.
One of those runners who basically could not care less about the temperature when going for a run is Robert Smith of Barboursville — who, by the way, also owns Roberts Walking and Running Shops in Huntington and Charleston.
It sounds pretty elementary, but Smith says the key to a successful cold weather run is keeping your hands and core covered.
“We hear most of our complaints about runners’ hands getting cold and their upper body. So, you can’t go wrong with some good gloves and a top that blocks the wind, keeping your upper body warm.”
There’s some runners that will get miles in while there is still snow and ice on the ground, something that Smith says is important to watch out for.
“I can’t stress the importance of just being extra careful when in snow or on ice. It’s easy to fall in that stuff, and safety anytime you run is important.”
You hear a lot about layering when putting in those cold miles, and Smith believes that is something else that will help get runners through the winter training months.
“Most of the runners in this area will do just fine if they have a decent base layer that wicks some moisture and then have a shell over top that they can unzip to cool off a little bit if they need to. The majority of the people will be just fine with that setup.”
The winter months are also an important training period for student-athletes preparing for the spring track season. Eric Cooper, assistant track coach at Cabell Midland High School, says it’s a time that separates the good runners and the really good runners.
“It goes without being said that winter, off-season training sets you up for a more successful spring. By establishing a good base during the off-season, it increases your capacity for how much you can handle during the season.”
Cooper adds it’s not all about the physical side of training.
“There’s a mental component to it as well, because when you’re putting in the work during those cold winter months, when others are struggling to get out the door, it definitely gives you an edge.”
Back to making sure you are prepared for those cold miles, Smith makes it clear that your foundation needs a little extra protection.
“You can’t go wrong with using wool socks to keep your feet comfortable when the streets or trails are freezing cold. This time of year, we sell a lot of wool socks; they maintain heat a little bit better. It’s just probably a good idea to just leave your thin shoes you use in the summer at home. But, really, unless it is really cold outside, you have to be out there for a long time for your feet to get super cold if they are bundled in wool.”
So, the next time you are driving down the road and you have your heater on, and you see a runner out there putting in the miles, just follow Smith’s suggestions and put a few miles in yourself.