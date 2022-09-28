If you haven’t noticed, there is a nip in the air and that means Old Man Winter will be knocking on the door pretty soon. With the temperature dropping, especially at the higher elevations, officials at the state’s ski resorts are already prepping for the upcoming season, which usually starts the later part of November.
One of the folks excited about the temperatures falling is Tom Wagner, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association and Winterplace Ski Patrol Director. The long-time ski official likes what he sees.
“What we are seeing is not only the dropping temperatures, which we like, the colors are starting to change, so in the mountains these are clear indications that winter is right around the corner,” he said.
Traditionally, Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County is the first ski resort to open in the state around Thanksgiving.
The majority of the state’s ski resorts also offer activities during the summer, but getting ready for the busy ski and snowboard season is not forgotten.
“One of the biggest projects facing all of the resorts recently has been to hire enough employees to handle the hundreds of thousand visitors that head to the state every year. We are trying our best to get ahead of the game and things have picked up.”
One operational area that always receives attention from every resort are the facility’s snowmaking systems. West Virginia ski resorts pride themselves on being able to provide slopes covered with tons of snow, even if mother nature doesn’t provide natural snow.
“Snowmaking upgrades start happening right after the season ends,” says Wagner. “Along with the purchasing of new snow guns, all of the resorts take the opportunity of grass and not snow-covered slopes to dig up any out-of-date or leaking water lines, to make the upcoming season’s snowmaking process more effective.”
One of the biggest challenges faced by every ski resort in the state over the last two seasons — especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — was finding enough employees to handle daily operations. Wagner explains that with the pandemic taking a turn for the better, more employees are coming back into the fold.
“What we are seeing is a return to a post-COVID time and we are getting a lot more inquiries this year as people are feeling a lot more comfortable coming out into the work place and working with the general public, so it does look promising for adequate staffing this year at the resorts.”
Each ski season brings around 800,000 visitors to the Mountain State and the industry employs 5,000 people at the resorts that includes, Canaan Valley, Oglebay, Snowshoe Mountain, Timberline and Winterplace.
One positive change that occurred during the COVID seasons was the increased numbers of West Virginians enjoying getting outdoors in winter and trying out skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing.
Figures released by the ski areas indicate that the percentage of in-state residents visiting the ski resorts has climbed from 15 to 20 of the overall total over the last two seasons.
Wagner believes that state residents have learned that there is fun to be had out their front door not far away at the ski resorts, “What we saw the last two years that since activities inside were limited for large groups of people, the urge to do something was strong and folks decided to get outside and give us a try during the winter months. We just hope that the trend continues, and they continue to head to the mountains.”
While there are those who would rather just skip the winter months, West Virginia’s ski industry depends on the temperatures dropping, and it looks like things are underway.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
