The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tom Wagner .jpg

Tom Wagner is president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.

 Submitted photo

If you haven’t noticed, there is a nip in the air and that means Old Man Winter will be knocking on the door pretty soon. With the temperature dropping, especially at the higher elevations, officials at the state’s ski resorts are already prepping for the upcoming season, which usually starts the later part of November.

One of the folks excited about the temperatures falling is Tom Wagner, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association and Winterplace Ski Patrol Director. The long-time ski official likes what he sees.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.