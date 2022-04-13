I believe there is a saying out there that “experience can be a good teacher,” and for a couple of area track and field coaches, that certainly holds true to form.
A couple of former state champions in track and field are helping lead two area high school programs: Crystal Legros, head coach of Nitro High School’s program, and Eric Cooper, assistant coach at Cabell Midland High School.
Cooper won the AAA state championship in the 3,200-meter race in 2003 and 2005 while a student-athlete at Cabell Midland, and Legros captured the A-AA state championship in the high jump in 2000, when she was competing for Valley High School.
For Legros, she believes having won a state crown gives her current athletes a good reason to listen more closely to training directions.
“It really makes everything come full circle by showing what can happen when you put in the work to get to a certain level,” she said. “They understand if they practice hard, put in the extra work, you see the results you strive for as an athlete.”
Cooper says while his success on the track helps get the attention of his runners, he wants to make sure his athletes know it’s up to them to want the success. “One of the big things I try to do is just create new memories and experiences for the kids I coach and making sure they know you can have fun while being the best along the way. It helps to draw on my personal experiences to help motivate the athletes some and to have them understand how hard work can pay off for them.”
It can be a challenge sometimes to get through to young athletes to make sure they understand the potential they have in any sport, but Cooper says there is something to be said for having some “street cred (ability) when coaching. It adds a little bit more respect and trust in the training that you are giving them. They understand you have been in their shoes before, and, at one point, were doing pretty well with it, so I definitely think it helps add to their trust in your coaching techniques.”
Looking back at her successful high school career, Legros knows it helps her in every training session with her kids on the Nitro team.
“I use my state championship as a way of making sure my kids understand what I am talking about when I am trying to help them move forward. I think most of them understand I have been in the sport as an athlete, coach, and meet official for almost 30 years and have the knowledge that will help them get better if they want to, and that’s the big thing, they need to want to, and they understand how I can help them achieve their goals,” she said.
Both Legros and Cooper not only have come up with techniques for getting their points across to their kids, but both have used things they learned from their coaches in high school.
At Valley for Legros, it was Coach Marshal Murray.
“We actually still work together in officiating meets, but the same drills he taught me in high school I use today. I learned from him it’s the little things that count, like doing hand-offs or warming up correctly make a difference in every form of competition.”
Cooper’s head coach at Midland remains in that position today and that’s Chris Parsons. After leaving the Midland program a few years back, while serving as Parsons’ assistant to then lead the Hurricane High School program, he has returned this season to again assist his original coaching mentor.
“I got my coaching start under Chris and got to learn how he did things and put them together with my ideas,” Cooper said. “Coming back this season has been like a homecoming of sorts.”
Two area track and field coaches are drawing from previous experiences in the sport to help current student-athletes to be the best they can be when competing.