Just check his resume as coach of Cabell Midland High School’s cross country and track and field teams. When you do so, you will find a full bucket of championships to which Chris Parsons has led the Knights since beginning his coaching career at Milton High School in 1984.
Thousands of student-athletes have been part of the Cabell County’s running family through the years — something in which Parsons takes pride.
“From day one,” he said, “we have always strived to make the sport for the kids fun and educational. We always want to make sure that every kid that wants to compete can do so, some better than others, but always part of the Cabell Midland family. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Now, about those championships. Parsons-led teams have captured 10 boys state cross country championships and nine boys state track and field championships.
Besides winning the state crowns, hundreds of Cabell Midland runners have gone on to compete in college with scholarships.
While Parsons is known to say (like just about any coach) you just take one season at a time, he admits since COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the challenges for every student-athlete have been immense.
“The biggest thing, I think, that COVID definitely messed with is the number of kids wanting to participate in any extracurricular activity,” Parsons said. “When it hit, I basically became hands off; I totally stepped back and didn’t interact with the kids for about a year, except for during the season. Now with things approaching normal again — not that COVID is over — but we have been able to be more involved with each runner and that is helping to get our numbers back up.”
Parsons is a coach who who not only speaks to his runners, but also attempts to listen to what is on their minds, and he feels that has become more important during the pandemic.
“One thing I have heard is the excitement in their voices about being able to run again with their friends. Not only am I hearing that from our high schoolers, but also the runners that are competing at the middle school level. That excitement wasn’t there during the lockdown, and I’m glad to see it back.”
With anything in life there are changes, and Parsons, in his nearly 40 years of coaching, can easily point to the biggest change since he started blowing his whistle.
“I think the biggest change I have seen is that there are so many more kids that are more year-round runners. When I started coaching, most runners were what I call season runners, meaning once a season got close, they started training. You see more now in track train more year-round, and that is reflected in the excellent times the kids are getting these days. The depth of the runners wanting to train outside of their seasons has to be the biggest change I’ve seen.”
One of those runners who ran for Parsons at Cabell Midland and is now his assistant is Eric Cooper, who, after a stint as Hurricane’s head track and cross country coach, is glad to be by the side of his mentor.
“It’s been so much fun to return to coaching alongside him (Parsons),” Cooper said. “His knowledge of the sport and passion for helping kids is incredible. I think about what he did for me as a runner and what kind of experience he created for us and now to get to be a part of it from the coaching side is awesome.”
While there has been a large amount of chatter recently on the lack of recognition for the ever-improving runners in West Virginia, at the end of the day, Parsons says the biggest headline for any runner is knowing they beat the clock. “They all have times they want to beat, and when they hit that time, they don’t have worry about any big headline; they know what they have accomplished is a personal best, and that’s the best feeling ever.”
He has seen come and go every runner who has come through the Cabell Midland High School running program headed up by Coach Chris Parsons, and he will always know: Once a family, always a family.