As the calendar turns over to 2023, officials with the West Virginia ski industry are looking back at the extreme cold temperatures during the Christmas holiday period with actual smiles.
Even though the frigid conditions allowed only mostly the brave out on the slopes, as temperatures dipped into the single digits and stayed there (not even going to mention wind chill temps), some of the best conditions of the season so far were experienced by those brave folks.
One thing for sure though, what the cold temperatures did provide for the ski resort operators, were excellent snowmaking conditions at all five ski resorts in the state, from Winterplace in the southern portion to Oglebay in the Northern Panhandle. Snow guns were heard around the clock, allowing just about every slope in the state to be open for skiers and snowboarders.
“The cold temperatures we had allowed our snowmakers to really turn it on and be really efficient in their ability to cover the slopes. So that right now, West Virginia ski resorts are offering the most open terrain of any state in the southeast region,” says Wagner. “We really haven’t had the natural snow, but we had the cold temperatures and when that happens, everything turns white at every resort in the state.”
While other regions of the country can get by with natural snow, Wagner makes it clear, due to the state’s ability to produce tons of manmade snow, it keeps West Virginia on the skiing and snowboarding map, “The West Virginia ski industry is known for it’s excellent snowmaking capacity and when winter temperatures arrive, we can make it happen.”
When snowmaking conditions are at their best (in the low teens), over 20,000 tons of snow is being produced in West Virginia per hour, enough snow to cover 20 football fields with a foot of snow each hour.
Now during the recent bitter cold spell, a couple of ski resorts suspended or reduced on-slope operations for a day or two.
“Not only do we look out for our visitor’s safety concerns during times like we just went through, but we also have to take our on-hill employees wellbeing into account,” says Wagner. “Actually, when operations were curtailed, it allowed a lot of our employees to be home with their families during the holiday period. When you have windchills below minus-forty degrees, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Truthfully, it was pretty raw out there and we wanted everyone to be safe.”
The holiday season is a critical period for the state’s ski industry, with the three-week holiday season (week before Christmas, Christmas week and week after Christmas) contributing up to 35% of the various resorts’ yearly revenue.
Many of the visitors to West Virginia resorts during the holiday period are seeing snow for the first time in their lives, especially the young skiers and snowboarders.
“There is no question that is one of the special moments of each ski season for me and the rest of the employees in the industry and that’s when you see the smiles on the faces of the little ones seeing and feeling the white stuff for the first time. They can’t believe it and then to see it and then have fun on the slopes, well that is pretty special, for sure, each and every Christmas,” says Wagner.
Each year, the West Virginia ski industry attracts up to 300,000 visitors a season, with around a third from states far south, such as Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
So, when you hear of an industry going downhill, it’s not a bad thing for West Virginia’s ski industry to experience.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.
