CULLODEN, WV, October 26, 2019 – Johnathan Bond of Young Harmony will be in concert at Word of Light Community Church on Saturday, October 26 at 6:00pm.

Johnathan has been serving God in a full-time ministry since 1995. "We are called by the Master to lift up His name in singing, so we do just that everywhere we go. Remember the verse, 'the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord.' (KVJ-Psalms 37:23)", says Johnathan.

“We are excited to host Johnathan and Young Harmony this month. He has an incredible testimony to share about how God healed him after being pronounced dead in a terrible auto accident, and how God has used his life since that day,” said Pastor Doug Doss.

Johnathan and Young Harmony travel the country ministering in word and song, everywhere from revivals to concerts. In November 2004 at the Ryman Auditorium on national television, Young Harmony was named 2004 Duet of the Year. They were also nominated for Dove Awards in 2005 (album Faith, Hope and Joy) and 2006 (song Good Morning Lord). In 2007, their album Strength was nominated as Southern Gospel Album of the Year, along with God Still God as Southern Gospel Song of the Year as well as overall Song of the Year. Young Harmony was inducted into the North America Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Admission is open to the public, doors open at 5:30. There is no cost of admission, however a love offering will be taken for Johnathan and Young Harmony.

For additional information, please contact Pastor Doug Doss at 304.421.2603 or info@wordoflightcc.com.

General information and photo of Johnathan Bond taken from and available on his website www.johnathanbond.com. To contact Johnathan, you may reach him at 888.291.7161 or johnathan@youngharmony.com.

Word of Light Community Church is located at 2276 US Rt. 60, Culloden (across from Hurricane Equipment Rental). For more information on the church visit their Facebook page or website http://wordoflightcc.com.