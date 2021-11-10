CHARLESTON — The last 14.6-mile section of U.S. 35 will open to traffic on Thursday, Nov. 11, after a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially mark the opening of the road.
The event, held on Veterans Day, will also pay tribute to all United States military veterans and their families in honor of their sacrifice. Local, state and federal officials will join Gov. Jim Justice for the ceremony, and local high school bands will perform music.
The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and is open to the public. It will take place on U.S. 35 in Buffalo at the coordinates 38°34’43.0”N 82°00’57.9”W. Visit https://goo.gl/maps/HoofP5GhaBDeeEeX7 for more details.
All attendees must enter at the south entrance to the new section of U.S. 35 near the turn before the Buffalo Bridge. Access from all other points, including the north end of the new section of U.S. 35, will be prohibited.
Signs and law enforcement will direct attendees to the event site.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Justice will lead a parade of vehicles along the new highway all the way to Point Pleasant, then back to Buffalo. All attendees are welcome to join.
For those who cannot attend in person, this celebration will be live-streamed at these links:
- YouTube: https://youtu.be/M0sXBHvn6mY
- Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor
The event will also be broadcast on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel.
“This major Roads to Prosperity project allows travelers to drive on smooth, four-lane pavement for 37 consecutive miles beginning at the Interstate 64 exit at Scott Depot and continuing straight through to Point Pleasant and the Ohio state line,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. “Completion of the massive project was made possible through Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program. The program, addressing roads and bridges all over the Mountain State, is the most aggressive highway construction program in West Virginia history.”
Justice kicked off the project in 2019. The final 14.6-mile section cost approximately $257 million. The project included 10 new bridges and a new interchange where US Route 35 meets WV 869.
The project required a completely new alignment for the highway. Work crews moved approximately 16.8 million cubic yards of earth, laid more than 73,000 tons of asphalt, and put in more than 38,000 feet of drainage pipe for the project.