I try not to pre-screen too much info about a movie, before I actually sit in a dark room and watch it, but it was hard to ignore all of the “buzz” about Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in “Joker.”
After I saw the movie, I looked at the Rotten Tomatoes website and it had “Joker” rated as a less-than-stellar film. I would have been surprised, except that I got the same vibe.
Yes, Phoenix (“Walk the Line,” “Gladiator,” “8mm”) as Arthur Fleck, gives an outstanding performance, but less outstanding once you realized that the trailers (previews) showed him at his best. He should probably still win the golden statue for Best Actor (unless something better surfaces before the cutoff date), but the movie, itself, was very poorly written.
Writer/Director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover” franchise, “Starsky & Hutch,” “War Dogs”), along with co-writer Scott Silver (“The Finest Hours,” “The Mod Squad,” “8 Mile”) just didn’t have enough ingredients in the “soup.”
With very few central characters, the storyline needed to be strong, consistent and focused. It wasn’t.
There should have been more “meat” and maybe less angst, because the audience was not looking to see “It’s a Beautiful Mind” in clown make-up, they were paying out the price of a ticket to see a Hannibal Lecteresque performance.
The supporting cast seemed only there to provide a backdrop; even the great Robert DeNiro (“Cape Fear,” “Ronin,” “Little Fockers”) as late-night talk show guru Murray Franklin, seemed to be doing a Saturday Night Live spoof of Leno/Letterman.
No one was really fleshed out with much depth or originality.
Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool 2,” “Geostorm”) could have been a real “plus” as Sophie Dumond, if the writers had taken the time.
As Penny Fleck, Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Six Feet Under”) was so badly written and it was like trying to watch a character who was part phantom, never being fully seen.
Brett Cullen (“Falcon Crest,” “Person of Interest,” “Narcos”) as Thomas Wayne, could have been much more central to the plot, but the Powers That Be seemed to be saying “we’ll get to that in the sequel,” although this one may not get to a sequel.
In the end, “Joker” was less a character study about a demented psychopath, looking for revenge, and more like a character study of lazy writers with a good premise, but no motivation to “knock it out of the ballpark.”