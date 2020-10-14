Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to junior Ismael Borrero of the Hurricane High School football team.
Coming off a season where the Hurricane Redskins uncharacteristically finished with a 4-7 record, they arrived in 2020 with a hunger and desire to return to the top of the state rankings. Through the first 3 games, the Redskins sit at 2-1 with wins over Huntington and Parkersburg and a really tight loss to state power, Cabell Midland.
The Redskins have been fielding a young group of players on both sides of the ball with many underclassmen. Junior quarterback Ismael Borrero has been one of the highlights for the squad as a first-year starter under center. In the early September victory over Huntington, Borrero worked out some kinks with an 8-15, 98 yards and 1 TD performance through the air to keep the Highlanders at bay 21-9.
The Oct. 2 matchup with Parkersburg, however, is where Ismael really skyrocketed into the statewide spotlight. He led a lethal Redskins attack to the tune of 60 points in the 60-36 win. Borrero shined, completing 20 of 26 passes for 262 yards and 7 touchdowns.
When asked about how the team handled the adjustment of being off for a full month between its first and second games due to COVD-19 limiting activities in Putnam County, Borrero noted that the team prepared each week as if it would be playing.
“No one really knew what was going to happen week to week, so we just prepped and planned as if we would be playing and tried to stay locked in,” stated Borrero. Even last Friday going up against the then No. 5 team in the state in Cabell Midland, Hurricane had a positive outlook. As quoted in the Charleston Gazette, Coach Jeremy Taylor noted, “We knew they were a really good team, but you know what? We are good, too.” Borrero had another good game against a tough defense going 12 for 23 with 167 yards through the air and 2 TD’s, while adding a score with his feet as well.
“Our goal is to make it to and win the state championship game,” said Borrero. “I think we have a good enough team to do it. We are pretty young, but our guys have stepped up and played really well so far.”
Borrero commented a lot on the success and high level of play of his teammates. He noted that his favorite part about football is being around them and growing together on the field. “I love the feeling of playing for and with them. Winning together is a great feeling.”
Ismael has been playing football since he was a youngster and always had a knack for throwing the ball.
“I could always throw it pretty well, but I started off in other positions like receiver when I was young. Around 7th grade, though, I landed at QB and have been there ever since,” said Ismael. He draws inspiration from his parents and wants to use that drive to play either football or baseball at the college level.
Borrero states, “My dream would be to play football for the University of Florida, but I just want to play at the next level.”
He is carrying a 3.5 GPA into this year and is also a member of the Hurricane baseball team.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.