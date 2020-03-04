Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to senior Luke Pauley of the Calvary Baptist Academy boys’ basketball team.
This past week wrapped up the WVCAT basketball season with Calvary Baptist Academy taking home its first state title since 2017. Senior guard Luke Pauley came away with tournament MVP honors after putting up a team-high 17 points in the championship game which saw CBA defeat Grace Christian 62-55.
“It was a great experience. Not many people get to go out like that. To do it while having one of my best overall games of the year, and to experience it with my teammates and all my great coaches was special,” remarked Pauley.
The team experienced challenges they had to overcome this season.
“We had a lot of youth on this team. Our biggest challenge was trying to engrain the younger guys into the lineup and build up chemistry with each other on the court. Once we started getting that down, our team really began to play well,” said Pauley.
Coach David Spencer noted that it was the leadership of Luke and the other seniors that really played a role in bringing the team along.
“Luke was a starter as a freshman on our last championship team in 2017, so he had been there before and had the experience and knew what to expect. Him and the Clutter boys (also seniors) led verbally in practice and games and instilled confidence in the team. He’s also just a blur with the ball. He’s a one-man fastbreak as I like to say, so he really pushed the tempo for us and allowed us to play a free-wheeling, in-the-flow style offense,” stated Coach Spencer.
Spencer continued, “Luke is a very laid-back kid and loves to laugh and have fun. I think that helped some of the other guys from not feeling quite as nervous this year. He kept it light and comfortable.”
Luke had been playing basketball since a young age and actually almost didn’t play this season.
“I was feeling a little burned out and didn’t know if I wanted to go through it all this year. But, I’m ultimately glad I did and was able to go out on top and bring home another state championship,” stated Pauley.
Luke draws his inspiration from his dad, who got him into the sport and always tried to put him in the best position possible and encouraged him to do his best. He will continue to carry that mindset into his post-high school plans, where he will be going to Coastal Carolina University to pursue a degree in accounting. While at CBA, Luke maintained a 3.6 GPA and was an avid member of the fishing club.
