This week's male Gamer of the Week is senior Jackson England of the Buffalo High School football team.
The Buffalo Bison have been on an upward trend since 2017. They have improved their record each of the past four seasons [2-8 (2017), 3-7 (2018), 6-4 (2019)] and currently sit at 5-1 on the year and one of the top A football teams in the state. A large part of the team’s success has been driven by senior quarterback/strong safety, Jackson England.
Through six games, England has amassed 752 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and rushed for 172 yards and 2 more scores on offense, while placing second on the team in tackles (30), first in assists (16), first in interceptions (6), and first in fumble recoveries (2). In those six games, Buffalo has beaten Ravenswood, Tyler, Mount View, and Wayne by a combined 108 points, lost to in-county AA power, Poca, and beat Midland Trail away in a 7-0 2OT nail-biter.
Bison head coach Brian Batman lauded the team’s experience and toughness.
“We have several four-year starters on our team. Jackson is one and definitely is at the top of our list when it comes to the tough players that we have.”
England echoed the statements of Coach Batman regarding the team’s experience.
“We have a lot of guys that started as freshman and, although we finished 2-8 and didn’t have a very good season that year, we gained a lot of game experience. Each year we’ve grown a little more and improved, and we had high hopes coming into this year. We rely a lot on our defense to get stops and put our offense in low-pressure situations. We have really been clicking with a strong passing and running game this year on offense, but it all starts with our defense and just limiting the other team’s chances.”
As mentioned by Jackson, Buffalo’s hopes are high for 2020. Jackson stated that a goal for the team was to win the remainder of the team’s regular-season games and host a home playoff game.
“We feel like hosting that game at home will give us a lot of momentum going into postseason play. As for personal goals, I don’t really have any. I like to win and will do whatever it takes to make that happen. I like when our team succeeds as a whole, so I’m not too concerned with individual accolades.”
Coach Batman further commented on Jackson’s play style and impact on winning.
“He has always like to hit, even as a freshman. His ability to get in the middle of the play and seek action has lifted him into that leader role. When it comes time to need a big play, Jackson is one of the guys we look to make it happen. It’s been a pleasure seeing him grow into that.”
Jackson has played football since the tender age of 4 years old. He stated that he plays the game as a release to get on the field with no stress and do something that he loves to do with all his friends.
“I love playing for my teammates and my community. It feels amazing to go out there with their support and try to represent them well.”
Jackson, along with the other members of his team, are representing Buffalo on and off the field to the best of their abilities. He currently carries a stellar 4.2 GPA. England wants to take that success and use it at the collegiate level to earn a business degree and bring the degree back to his family business and become a lumber exporter. At Buffalo, Jackson has also been a member of the basketball team and the president of the bass fishing club.
