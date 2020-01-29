Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior, Christian Frye of the Winfield High School basketball team.
The Winfield Generals basketball season got off to a rough start where they experienced several close losses in route to a 2-5 record. Since that point, the Generals have gone on a 4-game winning streak to get back above .500 for the year. The steadying of the ship is due in large part to an experienced senior class led by Christian Frye.
Frye has been a key contributor and consistent presence on the perimeter for the generals, slotting in at the shooting guard spot. Over the win streak, Winfield has picked up wins over Nitro (68-58), Sissonville (70-42), Herbert Hoover (53-45), and Hurricane (71-65).
Frye was especially excellent in the big win over Sissonville on Jan. 21, where he scored 20 points, and in the scrappy victory over Herbert Hoover on Jan. 24 in which he led the team with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Christian’s breakout game of the season came back on Dec. 28, when he put up 33 points, to go along with 5 3-pointers, in their 67-62 win over Trinity Christian.
Frye has been a contributor at the varsity level since he was a freshman and has taken on a leadership role each of the last two seasons as the team captain. When asked about the team’s turn-around from the beginning of the year, Christian stated that it had to do with the team remaining positive and sticking to their game plan.
“We just stayed positive and tried to focus on the things we were doing right as opposed to why we couldn’t get over the hump and win some of those close games. We stayed focused on what coach was telling us and it’s beginning to pay off for us now,” he said.
Coach Chris Stephens commented on Christian’s importance to the team, stating, “He is a competitor on both ends of the floor. We lean on him for offensive production and getting others involved, but also for locking down the other team’s top players on defensive and leadership in the locker room. He’s a good leader for our guys, having been a four-year varsity player.”
Christian said his favorite part of playing basketball for Winfield is the competitive atmosphere of the games and the close bond he has with his teammates.
“This is the closest collective group that I’ve been a part of since coming to high school. It’s really been great to be together as a team to grow and learn from our mistakes and improve,” he said.
His goals for the team are what any high school athlete dreams about. “Of course the ultimate goal is the make it to states and win a state championship, but we must keep taking it a little at a time,” Frye said.
His inspiration to play the game comes from his dad and grandpa.
“They are the ones that got me into the game and drove my love for it,” Frye said. “They still try to help me as much as they can and always support me.”
Frye has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school and has been a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, Christian will be attending WVU to pursue a career in nursing.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.