Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to junior Dillon Taylor of the Poca High School Wrestling Team.
Dillon Taylor has flown a little under the radar for most of his high school athletic career thus far due to a knee injury that sidelined him for all his sophomore wrestling season. He is now back healthy as a junior and the state is beginning to take notice. Taylor burst onto the scene as a force to be reckoned with at the 182-pound weight class. Taylor is 19-5 on the season and took home 5th place at the WSAZ Invitational, which includes wrestlers spanning several different states. His only losses of the tournament came against opponents from high-profile, out-of-state wrestling programs. His name is starting to draw attention as a contender for the state championship at the 182-pound level based on performances like that at the WSAZ’s.
Coach Gary Graley commented on Taylor stating, “He’s a leader. His teammates respect him because he works hard and is good at what he does. They work harder when they see how hard he works. It’s provided a big boost for us this year as compared to last year when he was off with injury. He also has a very aggressive, physical wrestling style that just isn’t seen too often from kids that age.”
Dillon noted that when he started the year off, it took some time to shake off the dust.
“I was definitely a little rusty after having to take last year off. As the year has gone on, it has started coming back to me and I feel like I’m back to wrestling how I used to,” states Dillon. With that return to form, Taylor has his sights set on the state title. “My goal for the year is to win the state championship at 182. I feel like that always has to be the goal or your doing yourself a disservice.”
Dillon commented that his interest in wrestling began when he was a little boy and saw a picture of his dad wrestling in school.
“I saw that picture when I was probably 5, and ever since I’ve been trying to imitate him and have really taken to the sport,” he said.
His favorite part of the sport is the inclusion of all types of people that it promotes. “Anyone can wrestle. People who may have disabilities or things keeping them from participating in other sports can wrestle. I like that part, that anyone, regardless of circumstances, can be involved with it,” said Taylor.
The type of maturity shown in an answer like that speaks to Dillon’s character. Coach Graley added, “Dillon is a really good kid. He always does what he is supposed to do. He has really come out of his shell over the past couple years and has matured into a fine young man,” boasted Graley.
Dillon added that he sees his dad as his inspiration, due to his role in pushing him to succeed and be the best version of himself possible. Not only does Dillon excel in athletics, but he is also an exemplary student. He carries above a 4.0 GPA and hopes to either wrestle or play football in college, but is undecided as to where.
