Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior Dakota Tinsley of the Winfield High School Wrestling Team.
Directly in the height of the winter sports season, the landscape of wrestling within the state is starting to take shape. Winfield High School is off to a strong start this season with the bulk of the squad being underclassmen.
With that many young members of a team, leadership must come from somewhere. That is found in the lone senior of the team, Dakota Tinsley.
Tinsley began wrestling as a sophomore but has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division. Tinsley is 21-9 at the time of writing with 12 pins. While most of their competitions have been dual meets, Tinsley showed out in the Dan Gartner Duals in Columbus, Ohio, and the Woodford County Invitational in Kentucky, placing 2nd in his division in both events.
Tinsley commented that his success this season is in large part to the staff.
“A lot of my motivation has come from my coaches, Coach Cochran, Coach Parsons, and Coach Macchio. They have pushed me a lot this year and have taught me a lot of things that I can use for the remainder of the year.”
The coach of the generals, Mike Cochran, noted that Dakota is the captain of this team and naturally the experienced voice of the group that the younger kids can look up to.
“He’s been doing an outstanding job this year for us. His work ethic is inspiring, he came from beginning wrestling as a sophomore to now being one of the key members of our team,” stated Coach Cochran.
Tinsley has set goals for himself to place 1st or 2nd in his division at the WSAZ tournament, the Cardinal Conference tournament, and Regionals. His ultimate goal is to place at the State meet.
Dakota recognizes that he has come a long way in his wrestling career, and is relishing the moment as a senior and taking it all in.
“It means a lot, not only being recognized for my achievements, but having people look up to you and want to be as successful as you’ve been. I’ve learned a lot over my three years doing this, and I just want to try and help the younger guys do the same,” said Dakota.
He also stated that his very favorite part of the sport is being able to watch the team grow stronger, learn more, and get closer as a unit. “No matter what hardships we face, we face them as a team. No one goes at this sport alone.”
Lastly, Dakota recognized his parents as being his source of inspiration.
“A lot of support comes from my parents. My dad pushes me through everything and helps me keep my head. My mom makes sure I never feel like I want to quit. She always helps me stay positive and smiling. Coach Cochran has also been a huge help by teaching me how to be a better wrestler and pushing me to make sure I get to the level he thinks I’m capable of. I consider him a father figure as well,” states Tinsley.
Along with the wrestling team, Dakota is also a member in the high school marching. He plans to attend BridgeValley Community Technical School for their diesel technology program after high school.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.