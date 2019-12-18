Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to senior Rodney Toler of the St. Albans basketball team.
The St. Albans Red Dragons have a long history of basketball at their school, but have had a rough stretch throughout the past decade of trying to reclaim that past success. Third-year coach Bryan England has seen the team improve in each of the previous two seasons that he has been at the helm, yet he is still looking to return the program to statewide relevance. Enter senior guard Rodney Toler.
Toler has been a key cog in the St. Albans roster for the past few seasons and looks to lead his team into post-season success as a senior. The Red Dragons began the year with a 72-33 victory over Sissonville on Dec. 10 and followed that up with a 41-25 win in a defensive battle over Ripley on the 14th. Toler led the team with 22 points while shooting 3-4 from the three-point line in the opener versus Sissonville, and chipped in 9 points in the low scoring affair with Ripley.
Rodney reached the 1,000 point threshold for his career as a junior last year and has always been able to score, but he notes that it’s the other side of the ball that he has worked hardest on for this season.
“I’ve really worked on my defensive abilities and have tried to make a larger impact on that end of the floor. Our team goal is to make it to the state tournament this year and we know that a big part of making it that far is being able to stop other teams on the defensive end. We want to continually get better as a team and buy in to what Coach England is telling us to do,” stated Toler.
England noted that having Rodney as one of the senior leaders on the team is a big-time boost for his roster.
“Everyone looks up to Rodney because he is our most skilled basketball player and has proven that over the past few years statistically. Outside of that, though, having someone who shows up on the court and in the classroom week in and week out is big for our younger guys. He sets the bar for everyone and when you have that kind of leadership, it elevates the ceiling for your guys. Rodney is a lead-by-example type of guy and isn’t real outspoken, but by doing what he’s supposed to at all times, he puts the other guys on alert and they take notice of that.”
Rodney has been playing basketball since he was in the first grade and states that the team unity and camaraderie is what he enjoys most about the whole experience. Outside of the game, Rodney travels every Thursday to Lakewood Elementary School to mentor some of the younger students and spend some time with them. He notes assistant coach, T.J. Douglas as his inspiration for playing a huge role in his life and becoming his father figure after losing his father a few years ago. He states that type of role model inspires him to reach out to younger kids and be a comforting figure to them as well.
Rodney has carried a 3.5 GPA throughout high school and hopes to go to the University of Charleston or West Virginia State University next year to become a nurse.
