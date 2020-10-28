Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamers of the Week to seniors, Braxton Vanscoy and Caleb Hawks of the Winfield High School soccer team.
The 2020 Fall athletics schedule has been a roller coaster. Teams have been in flux constantly with their schedules, not knowing when they will be able to play and when they won’t. The Winfield Generals are no different as they played two early games before taking a 3-and-a-half-week hiatus before their next game in late September. However, the team has been bolstered by the leadership of seniors, Braxton Vanscoy and Caleb Hawks. On October 19, the Generals overwhelmed St. Joseph Central 9-0 to advance to the semi-finals. At that stage, they met cross-county rivals Poca and dispatched of the Dots in 6-0 fashion. In the two sectional games, the lion’s share of offensive output was produced by forward, Vanscoy (4 goals, 2 assists) and midfielder, Hawks (2 goals, 7 assists). Winfield blitzed through the first two games of sectionals in the past week to find themselves playing against Scott this past Saturday, where they unfortunately fell short, 1-0.
Both boys acknowledged that the road to the Sectional title game had not been an easy one. “It was hard from the beginning of the season,” stated Vanscoy. “When you have the hope of having a game and then you get the news Saturday night that you’re in a different color zone and won’t be able to play, it’s hard. But we were able to get it figured out and have some semblance of a season with 12 games so far.” Hawks also added, “It’s also knowing that we aren’t the only ones going through it. Everyone else is experiencing the same thing so it makes the playing field level in that sense.”
The Generals came off a season last year that saw them reach the final four of the state playoffs. With a lot of starting players graduating and moving on to college, first year coach, Jay Radar had his work cut out for him. He noted, “These boys have been tremendous. With so many seniors graduating last year, they really stepped up and took on a lot of that leadership void that was left. They have bolstered our offense and have been a huge part of why we are at the stage we are now.”
Both guys have been playing soccer since they were young and emphatically noted that it was the closeness and friendship with their teammates that they love the most. “It’s the friendship honestly. We aren’t just teammates, but family. I know that these boys have my back,” noted Vanscoy. Hawks added, “Obviously the competitive side is great, but the camaraderie that comes with it is the best part.”
Both boys remarked that their fathers were sources of inspiration. “My step-dad stepped up when we didn’t have a coach just to make sure we had the best season possible. He’s worked hard for it and for us,” noted Hawks. Vanscoy tagged on, “My dad also really pushes me to be better and encourages me when I need it.”
The two have carried high GPA’s into their final high school year and look to use their successes to carry them into the next phase of their education. Both boys plan to go to college where Caleb intends to attend medical school and Braxton is thinking of going into the education field.
