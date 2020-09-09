Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to freshman Jackson Woodburn of the Winfield High School Golf Team.
Though the school year had yet to officially begin at the time of writing, the high school golf season is in full swing. At the midway point of the schedule, Jackson Woodburn has made a strong impression on the local golf scene before even stepping foot in Winfield for his first day of high school.
The youngster has solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 player by being the low scorer for them in all seven of their events thus far. He has been the overall medalist in three of those seven matches with a 9-hole scoring average of 38.
Winfield finished as runners up to Herbert Hoover in the Cardinal Conference tournament held at Big Bend Golf Course, with Woodburn leading the way for Winfield with a 77. He also excelled this summer on the junior circuit by performing well on the Callaway Junior Tour (Round of the day, 73 at Parkersburg Country Club on July 20) as well as competed in the Junior Amateur and Junior Match Play Qualifier.
First year head coach Dean Bowers had nothing but positives to say about the freshman.
“He has taken the reins as our No. 1 this year and has carried himself as if he’s a seasoned veteran. This has been especially impressive since he has been tasked with going head to head with a lot of upperclassmen and players who are a few years older than him. He has shown amazing consistency, composure, and competence,” Bowers said.
Jackson transferred to Winfield this year from Teays Valley Christian and has really been looking forward to making that transition. With the looming threat of the COVID-19 virus hanging over the heads of everyone in the country and making things uncertain for students heading back into school, it makes Jackson’s new venture a little more strange and difficult than it might have been. However, he has found a home with his new teammates. Jackson noted that golf has been a great outlet for him during the time of the pandemic shut down.
“I pretty much went (to Sleepy Hollow Golf Club) every day to either play or practice on the range,” he said. “When Sleepy was closed on Mondays, I went to Bogey’s driving range. It’s been keeping me going when everything else has been closed down around the area.”
Woodburn set his sights on a few different goals for this season, stating that he wants to shoot below 40 in every 9-hole match this season and eventually make it to the state tournament. He highlights Tiger Woods as a personal inspiration due to constant striving to improve and remain at the top for years on end. He also added on to those statements that his favorite aspect of golf is just shooting low scores and always trying to improve and become more consistent so those scores can get lower and lower.
Coach Bowers wrapped things up by stating, “The best way I can help Jackson is to make sure here doesn’t push himself too hard while ensuring he has many stages upon which to shine. After that, I get out of his way and just remain available should he need a sounding board or some simple perspective.”
Though still a ways away, Woodburn said he wishes to pursue a career in professional golf management and become a head pro at a course someday. We wish Jackson the best of the luck in the rest of his season!
