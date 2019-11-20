The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of Oct. 29. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
When Joni Cantrell opened the doors to Arts in Action over 20 years ago, she had no idea that her dance studio in the basement of a Hurricane church would grow into an academy of performing and visual arts for all ages and abilities.
“And,” she added, speaking to Putnam Rotarians this morning, “we teach performance skills with a Christian influence.”
“No applicant is turned away,” she said, and her studios pay over $170,000 each year for family aid and family discounts.
“What started as one class of dance a week has grown into 56 classes per week,” Cantrell said. “What started as a faculty of one, has grown into a faculty of 15 certified art educators.
“From dance alone as the only program, we now teach eight art forms from children to adults.
“From one basement facility,” she added, “we are now in six locations.
“In 20 years we have taught over 5,000 children, and given 500 performances.”
The nonprofit operation is supported by grants and donations from “foundations, churches, businesses and individuals who recognize and value art education.”
“We are a West Virginia ‘Promise Place,’ recognized by US Sen. Joe Manchin, and a national ‘Promise Place’ through America’s Promise Alliance.”
This means that the programs of Arts in Action provides five promises for all children: (1) Safety, (2) caring adults, (3) a healthy start, (4) effective education, and (5) opportunities to serve.
“Children who experience these five promises,” said Cantrell, “will grow into responsible adults. Not every child gets those promises at home. Everything we look at, every thing we do, we make sure those five things are covered.
“We have a program called ‘Urban Stage,’” Cantrell said. “It’s on the west side of Charleston. It started with 40 children in one facility. Now we have four dance teams, four choirs, a drumming circle.”
“We serve three schools and the Emmanuel Baptist Church. We have a beautiful art studio there that just came together with the ballet barres and mirrors.”
Over a third of the children are living at or below the poverty level.
“We provide everything for them. There is no fee.”
With participation in the arts programs, academic performance in school improves. School attendance improves.
A new program called “Laughter Lab” seeks to curb childhood bullying, both with the bullies and with their victims.
The “SuperStars” program works with those who are disadvantaged. Participants may have traumatic brain injuries, Down’s syndrome, or other special needs. Many are nonverbal. “That doesn’t mean you have to dance,” Cantrell explained. “But you do have to participate.”