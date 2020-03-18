As we near the end of the first quarter of 2020, Mountwest Community & Technical College is poised for some big changes.
One of the most important is the hiring of a new president following the retirement in December of Dr. Keith Cotroneo. The Board of Directors sought input from Mountwest faculty, staff and students about the characteristics and capabilities desired in the new leader. A list was compiled that was included in the job posting. We have high hopes that just the right person will join the college and steer us in a new direction to fulfill our mission of preparing students “for careers, civic responsibility and life-long learning.” In the meantime, we’re gratified that Michael Sellards, the respected former president and CEO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, is serving as interim president.
In addition, the college is seeking a replacement for the dean of the Career & Technical Division. Our long-serving and highly regarded Dr. Steven Brown will retire in June. He has provided strong and steady leadership for the Allied Health, Business, IT, Maritime Academy, Life Sciences and Workforce Development departments.
Another important event for the college is preparing for a visit in 2021 from the Higher Learning Commission. Groups of faculty and staff have formed working committees to address the different areas that will be reviewed. Michael McComas, interim chief academic officer and dean of the liberal arts & transfer division, is heading the efforts.
Mountwest is spreading the word about the new West Virginia Invests Grant Program (wvinvests.org). This initiative enables people of all ages who have not earned a college degree the opportunity to attend participating educational institutions tuition-free for select certificate and associate degree programs. It is a “last dollar” financial aid program designed to cover the cost of basic tuition and fees that are not already covered by other state or federal grants or scholarships and institutional tuition waivers.
The college continues to expand its dual-credit agreements with local high schools and technical centers to enable secondary students the opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school. Research shows the importance of creating career pathways for students at younger ages and instilling a sense of purpose and direction.
Mountwest also has a number of programs that link directly with Marshall University. Students complete a two-year degree at Mountwest, and then transfer to a respective program at Marshall to complete two more years and attain a bachelor’s degree.
In an effort to produce quality teachers in the state and the region, Mountwest and Marshall have established two new articulation agreements for programs in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education. Mountwest is currently developing a third program for Secondary Education with a Social Studies concentration.
To better prepare our students for further education, Mountwest Community & Technical College offers several elaborations upon our General Studies/Transfer Studies Associate of Arts option. Besides an overall General Studies degree, Mountwest offers specializations which take into account particular career and educational paths that many of our students pursue upon transferring to a baccalaureate institution. Concentrations in History, Behavioral Science and Media Studies help to lay the foundation for future careers in teaching, psychology, social work and journalism — all significant areas of need in our state and community.
Mountwest has just completed its second cohort in the NewForce Academy (www.newforce.co). NewForce is a free non-degree software developer training program that is completed over six months. The program, which launched in January 2019, provides an opportunity for individuals to learn coding skills for entry-level software development jobs in the area. Eighty-six percent of the first NewForce graduates are employed in the coding field. A new group of students will begin their training April 6.
Several brand-new academic programs will be offered this fall at Mountwest, including Multimedia Design, Mobile Application Development, Cyber Security and Advanced Automation.
Information about Mountwest’s programs and courses can be found at www.mctc.edu or by calling 304-710-3360 or 866-676-5533. Mountwest Community & Technical College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.