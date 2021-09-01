CHARLESTON — With surging COVID-19 cases on pace to overwhelm state hospitals, an increasingly frustrated Gov. Jim Justice said Friday it is unfathomable to him why some West Virginians are refusing to get vaccinated or wear face masks.
“We’ve got to get past this silliness. We’ve got to get vaccinated,” Justice said at the state COVID-19 briefing Friday.
Justice again stopped short of ordering any statewide public health mandates, again saying it would only serve to fragment the state.
“The very second we step up and put a statewide mandate down, we’re going to have an uprising of people trying to reverse that,” he said.
Throughout the current surge, Justice has left face mask or other public health mandates up to localities, and on Friday expressed disbelief that some local health departments have received death threats from people who believe they instigated mask mandates for local school systems.
“For God sakes a livin’, death threats over a mask? Do we really need to get to this?” Justice exclaimed. “This is an absolute shame. I just don’t get it.”
Justice did not identify the health departments that had received threats.
However, Justice also seemed to discount the effectiveness of masks against the more contagious delta variant, prompting a clarification from Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, who explained that mask-wearing is part of a “layered approach” to combating the delta variant.
Using a scale of 1-to-10, Marsh said the most important defense is to be fully vaccinated, which he placed at a scale of 8 for effectiveness, with face masks alone at 4 or 5, and a combination of vaccination and face masks at 9 out of 10.
Marsh said unvaccinated West Virginians account for 80% to more than 90% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, and noted those patient numbers are steadily rising.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch joined the briefing Friday to announce that schools across the state would offer vaccine clinics this fall.
“Everyone is committed to one thing, and that is getting our people vaccinated,” Justice said, noting that he wants to see more young people getting vaccinated. “We’ve all got to know, hands down, that vaccinations are the ticket to stop this thing.”
The clinics are a continuation of a summer initiative that provided vaccines in communities at central locations such as at high schools, Burch said. He said the fall vaccine clinics would work in a similar way and that each county would choose schools or other locations that would provide the biggest impact. Many schools plan to not only offer the vaccines to students, but to the community, he said.
Getting students vaccinated is about protecting lives and keeping kids in classrooms, said Cardona, who appeared virtually.
“When we say we’re going to increase our vaccination numbers, what we’re saying is we’re going to do our very best to make sure that students can get on the field, that they can have in-person learning, that they can enjoy those experiences that we all know are so important for school success,” he said.
As of Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard listed 907,182 residents, or 50.6% of the eligible population, as being fully vaccinated.
The dashboard also listed a total of 547 hospitalizations, but Marsh updated those numbers during the briefing, to 571 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a total of 612 hospitalizations for confirmed and suspected cases.
“These numbers continue to rise every single day,” he said. “At this rate, our hospitals are very quickly going to fill to capacity.”
James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, earlier this week said if the current surge continues unabated, the state is on pace to double its previous pandemic single-day high of 818 hospitalizations in less than two months.
State COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped as low as 52 as recently as July 4.
Through Friday, the DHHR reported 13,766 active cases of COVID-19 statewide, a 258% increase in the past two weeks.
A total of 3,054 West Virginians have died of COVID-19, including 18 deaths since Justice’s briefing Wednesday.
“Eighteen more people died. What’s it going to take?” Justice said Friday.
During the briefing, Justice repeatedly expressed frustration that large numbers of West Virginians are not heeding his call to get vaccinated, even with the surge in cases.
“I don’t know how long it will take or what it will take for you to hear me clearly,” he said.
Justice hosted a $10 million vaccination incentive sweepstakes from June to August, and later this month is launching a second taxpayer-funded sweepstakes, expected to cost $6 million to $8 million. The first sweepstakes failed to reverse a downward trend in state vaccination rates.
Justice reiterated that the failure of large numbers of West Virginians to get vaccinated could lead to another round of unwanted disruptions to schools, sports and other activities.
“We’re getting closer and closer to the wheels coming off,” he said.