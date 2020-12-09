CHARLESTON — Environmental groups on Thursday filed a pollution settlement with a coal company owned by Gov. Jim Justice’s family. If approved by the federal court, the company would comply with selenium discharge limits and pay $270,000 to the West Virginia Land Trust.
The agreement proposal comes four months after a federal judge found the company liable for selenium pollution discharged into waters near the Red Fox Surface Mine, in McDowell County.
According to the agreement filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Bluestone Coal Corp. would provide the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club with quarterly progress reports monitoring pollutant discharge permit compliance. Bluestone also would pay a $30,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury and pay $270,000 to the West Virginia Land Trust, a statewide conservationist nonprofit, to help fund development of a new water trail along the Tug River.
The company also would comply with selenium effluent limits at an outlet that has been out of compliance within 12 months of the agreement’s approval.
Thursday’s agreement stemmed from a lawsuit the environmental groups filed in August 2019 under the citizen suit provisions of the Clean Water Act and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.
In a July ruling, Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber found Bluestone liable for 60 violations of its monthly average limit for selenium and 78 violations of its daily maximum limit for selenium. Faber noted that Bluestone was liable for 3,033 days of Clean Water Act violations, since each violation of a monthly average limit is treated as a violation for every day in the month in which the violation occurred, rather than as a single violation for that month.
High selenium concentrations can be toxic to animals and humans.
Faber rejected Bluestone’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The company unsuccessfully argued that a 2016 agreement that Southern Coal Corp. reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency precluded environmental groups from filing the lawsuit over selenium pollution. Southern Coal also is owned by the Justice family.
That 2016 agreement required Southern Coal to take about $5 million in pollution control measures following more than 23,000 violations between 2009 and 2014 in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. However, the mines targeted by the consent decree have violated effluent limits for selenium, aluminum and other effluents several hundred times since then, according to company records.
Thursday’s filing indicates that Bluestone already has paid $414,500 for selenium effluent violations from June 2018 through June 2020. Bluestone and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, in September, signed an administrative consent order requiring the company to pay $125,000 for permit violations, including selenium effluent exceedance.
But the DEP actually had calculated a total base penalty of $1,307,900 for Bluestone before listing the final penalty total of $125,000, citing that as the maximum for any civil administrative penalty per state code.
According to the consent decree, the West Virginia Land Trust has not yet identified a specific parcel of land for the proposed trail. But the nonprofit will direct project funding to acquire, through purchase or easement, land to preserve to improve water quality in the Tug River watershed.
“Across Appalachia, countless coal mines, like Bluestone’s Red Fox mine, release hazardous levels of pollutants into waterways that damage our streams and cause significant harm to our communities,” Karan Ireland, the West Virginia Sierra Club’s senior campaign representative, said in a statement. “This proposed settlement will hold the company to account for its selenium pollution and helps fund an environmental project that benefits the Tug River and provides the surrounding community with a new recreational space and the potential for new economic opportunities.”
“Coal companies continually disregard laws written to protect their workers, human health and the environment,” Vivian Stockman, executive director of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, said in a statement. “This settlement means one company will have to clean up its act in a way that could provide a literal and figurative path toward positive change for surrounding communities.”
Neither the Governor’s Office nor Bluestone could be reached for comment.
The Secretary of State’s Office website lists Justice’s son, James C. Justice III, as director and president of Bluestone Coal Corp., and the younger Justice signed Thursday’s consent decree on the company’s behalf. Gov. Justice took over the company upon the death of his father in 1993 and bought the company back in 2015, after having sold it to Mechel, a Russian mining and steel company, in 2009.