CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said he is hopeful the Biden administration will grant some leeway for unvaccinated employees at federally regulated health care facilities following a discussion with representatives from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services on Thursday.
Justice called the federal mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 “ridiculous” during Friday’s coronavirus briefing. He said the representatives would “absolutely” take his concerns under “serious consideration.”
Federally regulated health care centers that don’t comply with the mandate by Feb. 28 stand to lose CMS reimbursement and funding.
Justice has expressed concern for staffing at the state’s rural hospitals if the mandate takes effect, but has yet to provide specific examples of facilities struggling to maintain staffing due to vaccination concerns.
Justice said he hopes the federal government will be able to “give (West Virginia) something,” though he acknowledges the likelihood of a full waiver is low.
“For them to come out and say, ‘No problem … we’re going to completely give you a waiver.’ They’re not going to do that,” Justice said. “They could extend the timeline, let us work with the folks who aren’t vaccinated and give us leeway to not have to terminate people we desperately need right now.”
Between 98% and 99% of hospital workers in West Virginia are already fully vaccinated or have received proper exemptions, said Jim Kauffman, head of the state’s Hospital Association, earlier this week. Staffing shortages are a very real concern, Kauffman said, but not necessarily because of any mandates.
Justice, repeating a refrain from the early days of the pandemic, said he sees no place for mandates in the state’s COVID-19 response.
“From the standpoint of mandating, we’re way past that are we not? We’ve got to move on,” Justice said. “We don’t need to be mandating stuff on our people and we need to be respectful of all the people’s views on this in the country.”
About 56% of the state’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. More than 40% of those who are fully vaccinated have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
An additional 2,911 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the active case count to 11,116 — 59 more than were reported Thursday.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said it “looks like” the omicron-fueled surge has peaked. The past five days have seen lowered rates of average cases, active cases and daily positivity rates. The next metric to watch, Marsh said, is hospitalizations. After that will be deaths.
A total of 5,846 West Virginians had died from COVID-19 as of Friday.
On Friday, 1,038 people — including 17 children — were hospitalized with the virus, 31 fewer than Thursday. Of those patients, 232 were in intensive care units and 122 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 67% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increases to 77% for patients in the ICU and 83% for people on ventilators.
The current surge may be slowing, but an omicron subvariant — a “stealth variant” similar to the original omicron strain — has begun to spread in other areas of the nation. Emerging data show the subvariant, officially known as BA.2, could be more transmissible and may be better at evading immune systems than the original.
Between natural immunity gained by thousands during the current surge and slow-but-growing vaccination rates, Marsh said West Virginia will hopefully avoid another surge from the subvariant.
“The immunity we gained in West Virginia from vaccinations and we hope more boosters, along with the naturally gained immunity from infections (from omicron) should provide us the necessary immune protection so that does not spread widely,” Marsh said. “We are still at risk for more people to die in the next several weeks, however.”