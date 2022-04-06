Gov. Jim Justice has hit the reset button on the process to fill one of the three judge positions on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals about a month before judges are set to take their oath of office.
Justice asked the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission to open the application process for interested lawyers in the state to apply for a 6½-year term following Wheeling lawyer Donald Nickerson Jr.’s resignation from the position last week.
The initial application process took place last fall, with Justice appointing Nickerson, Huntington lawyer Thomas Scarr and Dan Greear, former general counsel for the House of Delegates, to the court.
“I strongly believe that, since it has been more than six months since the applications opened for this seat, it is responsible to begin the process over again,” Justice said in a news release Wednesday. “In that time, personal or professional circumstances may have changed for those who applied, and other people may decide to throw their hat in the ring.”
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will begin accepting applications immediately. The application period ends April 15. People who applied for positions in the fall may request that their applications be rolled over for consideration during the current period.
Nickerson said earlier this week that he no longer wished to serve on the court, saying it didn’t make economic or personal sense for him to travel to Charleston, given the costs involved and the time he would lose with his 14-year-old children.
Twenty-five people applied for the three positions last year. The commission narrowed that pool down to the eight people they recommended Justice appoint to the court.
In December, Justice appointed Scarr to a 2½-year term, Greear to a 4½-year term and Nickerson to the 6½-year term. Following the initial appointments, elections for subsequent judges will be staggered in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
Each judge will serve 10-year terms and be paid $142,500 annually.
To qualify as a judge on the Intermediate Court, a candidate must be a resident of West Virginia and member of the State Bar. They also are required to have been admitted to the State Bar for 10 years, and have a minimum of five years experience in “preparing and presenting cases or hearing actions and making decisions on the basis of record” in federal, state or local courts, or other administrative agencies or regulatory bodies, according to the the law.
At the time of the application process last fall, the Intermediate Court did not have a primary location. In February, the West Virginia Supreme Court, which has administrative authority over the Intermediate Court, purchased the City Center East building in Kanawha City. The Intermediate Court will be based in that building, which already houses some Supreme Court offices.
There also will be five satellite Intermediate Court locations throughout the state where parties may argue cases to the justices, who will preside virtually from Charleston.
The Intermediate Court judges will consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges. The Office of Judges will be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board will be expanded.
The court also will hear appeals in certain cases from county circuit courts and family courts.
Cases that will be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, bypassing the Intermediate Court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, domestic violence petitions and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
Intermediate Court judges are to be sworn in on May 1. The court is to become operational July 1.