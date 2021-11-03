Gov. Jim Justice talks during his COVID-19 media conference on Friday, the same day he signed into law 40 bills that the West Virginia Legislature adopted during a special legislative session from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.
West Virginia’s new congressional map cuts the state into two districts, with the northern and eastern panhandles grouped together in the northern district.
The southern coalfields and most of central West Virginia are grouped in the other.
Among the other bills Justice signed Friday was House Bill 335, which broadens exemptions people can use to avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The law requires private or public employers to accept religious or medical exemptions if they mandate vaccines for their employees.
Justice also signed bills appropriating federal COVID-19 relief money to various state agencies, including funds lawmakers allocated to the West Virginia Department of Commerce as part of a $1 billion broadband infrastructure program the governor announced Oct. 15.
