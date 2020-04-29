CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday unveiled the highlights of his plan to bring West Virginia businesses back open amid the pandemic.
It will take three days of the percentage of positive results among tests taken being less than 3% for the state to move forward with the plan, Justice said. As of 5 p.m., Monday’s rate was 2.49%, and Justice said he was confident by the end of the day, Monday would be counted as Day 1 toward the three-day guide.
Week 1 of the reopening plan will allow elective procedures at hospitals and other health care providers such as dentistry and mental health, and testing of day care staff members. If numbers continue to trend positively, Week 2 will allow small businesses with less than 10 employees; professional services like hair salons; and outdoor dining at restaurants, to resume. Churches and funeral homes will also be able to have gatherings, but with social distancing measures, such as sitting every other pew.
Weeks 3-6 will see other businesses open up, including inside restaurants, parks, casinos, hotels, government offices and remaining small businesses.
Guidelines will be announced a week prior to businesses opening. Justice said the state will largely operate on an honor system, but encouraged people who witness improper action to call their county health department or the state.
Mountain Health Network announced Monday the state had approved its plan to reopen more fully. The hospital system will begin implementing the plan Tuesday, “cautiously” returning to procedures throughout May. Among the criteria the plan had to meet was an adequate supply of personal protective equipment. The conservation of PPE was the main driver by halting elective procedures.
Restrictions will remain on visitation at nursing homes and at entertainment venues like the movie theater, sporting events and concerts, as well as gatherings of more than 25. Justice said all measures could be halted, reversed or changed should there be a surge in community spread of the virus, unexpected increase in positive cases or if the percentage surges above 3%.
Current standards such as wearing a face mask, working from home to the greatest extent possible, maintaining six feet of distance and frequent handwashing are still important. Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar, said masks are most effective if 60% of the population wears them, adding the reminder that masks are to prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the virus through droplets from talking, sneezing, laughing, etc.
Marsh said officials are also monitoring the rate of spread of the virus. Currently, West Virginia’s rate means people with the virus are not spreading it, though that could change if residents ease up on social distancing and other protective measures.
Reopening is not mandatory, Justice said, and more information will be coming if there are concerns about bringing some employees back, like those at high-risk of complications if they contract COVID-19.
The unveiling of the plan came with the announcement of three new deaths in the state — a 92-year-old woman, an 88-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman, all from Jackson County. It brings the total deaths related to the novel coronavirus to 37 in West Virginia.
As of 5 p.m., there have been 43,227 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,077 positive (an increase of 27 from Sunday) and 42,150 negative. All labs are now reporting all tests, positive and negative, to the state. Data from all nursing home testing should be added by next week.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (four), Berkeley (139), Boone (two), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (40), Fayette (10), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (four), Lincoln (one), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (14), Mingo (two), Monongalia (102), Monroe (five), Morgan (nine), Nicholas (six), Ohio (26), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (one), Preston (13), Putnam (21), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (four), Summers (one), Taylor (six), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (83), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (38), Wyoming (one).
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said testing capacity is near the point where any doctor who suspects COVID-19 for any reason could order a test for a patient, but like the rest of the country, supplies are still limited.