CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Police took a juvenile into custody Tuesday morning following a reported social media threat to Chapmanville Regional High School.
Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, the CRHS Information Page on Facebook announced that a possible threat had been made toward the school overnight. According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the threat was made via a social media post.
The post was reported to both the West Virginia State Police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. At 7:15 a.m., a juvenile suspect was taken into custody by Cpl. Derrick Miller, a deputy of the sheriff’s department and the school’s prevention resource officer.
According to the news release, another report was then made regarding another firearm, but no credible evidence was found upon investigation.
Classes continued as normal at Chapmanville Regional High School following the incident. The CRHS Information Page posted another update at 9:46 a.m. that addressed rumors, which were not specified.
“Regarding the threat made against CRHS, the situation is under control,” the post reads. “We will always take every threat seriously and investigate thoroughly. Please understand that there are many rumors circulating right now, but trust that every rumor is being investigated. Law enforcement agencies have been and will be involved with the investigation. We understand everyone is worried, but please remain calm. All staff and students at CRHS are safe.”
The West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. Chapmanville Police also assisted the other two agencies involved.
