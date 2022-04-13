Starting next school year, some Kanawha County public high school students will be able to work in Toyota’s Buffalo factory, making $14 an hour, a plant spokesman said.
The program initially will accept about 20 students, juniors and seniors, spokesman George Gannon said. In the spring semester, seniors will work at the plant alongside employees for five to six hours a day, four days a week, he said.
“They will be on the line working hands-on building those products,” Gannon said. The plant produces about 1 million engines and transmissions annually, including for electric vehicles.
Gannon said that, after students earn their diplomas, the factory might hire them on after they complete the usual employment requirements there, including an aptitude test and drug test.
“They will be on-boarded as all other new hires who have met Toyota West Virginia’s rigorous employment criteria,” he said.
The county school system plans to bus them to the plant, which is in Putnam County near the Mason County line.
George Aulenbacher, Kanawha’s assistant superintendent over high schools and vocational centers, told the county Board of Education the school district won’t eliminate interested students over grades or attendance.
“We feel like this is an opportunity for all kids,” he said.
Aulenbacher said over 20 students have already expressed interest at just two of the eight high schools so far. Asked what criteria the school system will use to narrow the participants to 20, district spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email that “we look forward to being able to conduct a holistic review of all applicants.”
A news release on the program said a representative from Kanawha’s Ben Franklin Career Center will talk about the program this month at each high school, and interested students should look for information from their school.
The release said the program is called the Toyota 4T Academy.
“The Ts in the 4T Academy stand for team, teach, together and Toyota,” David Rosier, plant president, said in the release. “These tenets provide the foundation for our success here at the plant. We are excited to share these principles with the students and show them the unlimited opportunity present in manufacturing careers.”
The program doesn’t end with students earning a certification or an associate’s degree, like some vocational or early college programs.
Aulenbacher said students will start in their junior years and take several courses as part of the program. Those classes are Manufacturing 1, 2, 3 and 4, a business and technology course, and a leadership and communication class, he said. It’s unclear how this will work in the program’s first year, which will include seniors who didn’t take part during 11th grade.
“These courses cover the range of skills that Toyota, along with many other related industry employers, are looking for,” Warner wrote in an email about the curriculum. “Their advantage at the end is to be the most fully qualified candidates for a job at Toyota or in this field, coming in with the skills and job experience needed to excel. Both of our CTE [career and technical education] centers are very used to working with students on unique scheduling needs which enable them to complete all of the courses needed.”
Gannon said students “are required to attend training sessions that give them an academic understanding of the shop floor.”
Then, he said, students “will get hands-on experience with the machines they will be using in our safety training center and gain a clear understanding of the lines where they will be working. Once they are on the shop floor, they will be outfitted with standard personal protective equipment that all employees must wear at all times — eye protection, hearing protection, arm protection, steel-toed shoes and head coverings. They will work under the direct supervision of senior employees and managers whose role it will be to evaluate their performance and make certain that they are adhering to our industry-leading safety protocols.”
Warner wrote that school system “administrators have put in months and months of hard work speaking with Toyota representatives, talking through plans and making this program a reality. This incredible opportunity identifies for students a pathway here in West Virginia that they can start as a high school student and then likely be able to quickly transition into good-paying full-time work.”